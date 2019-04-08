Avaya Featured in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Avaya a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.
To determine the 2019 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each supplier’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
Avaya’s Edge Partner Program is a comprehensive approach that simplifies, integrates and aligns with channel partner needs to help drive growth and introduce additional business opportunities. The Edge Partner Program enhances their ability to grow by helping to stimulate sales, leveraging a simplified incentive structure and more tailored benefits with an improved enablement model. Streamlined program requirements combined with increased benefits and rebates will expand the Avaya channel partner community across multiple business types, including enterprise VARs, mid-market and small-medium businesses, system integrators and more.
Integrating extensive feedback and input from partners, the Avaya Edge also places an emphasis on partner inclusivity, aiming to enable growth regardless of the size or unique partner business model. This means Avaya Edge is now the only channel program in the industry to provide equal growth opportunities to partners of any size.
“With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel.”
“Our ongoing commitment to our partners and their success has resulted in ten consecutive years of achieving the 5-star rating from The Channel Company, and more importantly, has solidified our position as a trusted communications technology provider to the channel,” said Frank Ciccone, Avaya Vice President of U.S. Sales. “Avaya is unique in being recognized each of the ten years of this award, and we are committed to further strengthening our channel partnerships. Proof of this are the enhancements made to the Edge Partner Program this year, and we continue to innovate and focus on customer success.”
The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
