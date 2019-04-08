Zebra Introduces Flagship MC9300 Mobile Computer Ideal for On-Demand Economy

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
ProMat 2019 (Booth #S441) – Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced the ultra-rugged Android™-based MC9300 mobile computer, TC8300 touch computer and ATR7000 RTLS reader. As the next evolution of the MC9000 series, the world’s best-selling enterprise-class mobile computer, the MC9300 enables businesses to modernize their mobile solutions to keep up with the growing demands of e-commerce while shortening training time, improving fulfillment speed and accuracy and increasing productivity by as much as 10 percent compared to competing devices.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005084/en/
Zebra Technologies' new MC9300 mobile computer enables businesses to modernize their mobile solutions to keep up with the growing demands of e-commerce. (Photo: Business Wire)
Designed to give a performance edge to those on the front lines of business in warehouses, manufacturing, logistics and back-of-store retail environments, the MC9300 is ideal for inventory management, receiving/put-away, returns processing, cross docking, quality control, parts tracking and price audit applications. Its advanced scanning technology can read direct part marks (DPM), dot peen and laser-etched barcodes and quickly capture 1D or 2D barcodes in virtually any condition and from three inches to as far as 70 feet, providing the flexibility to scan items in small bins or pallets on the uppermost warehouse racks. In addition, the MC9300’s PowerPrecision™+ 7000mAh battery delivers the most battery power in its class, maximizing worker efficiency and productivity by reducing downtime.
The MC9300 is Zebra’s most powerful handheld platform and the most rugged device in its class. It is also virtually water-, drop-, dust- and tumble-proof. For challenging cold-storage environments, one MC9300 model features a system of heaters and a freezer-rated battery for frost-free operations. A Class 1 Division 2 (C1D2) model for use in hazardous locations is also available.
“With more than 3.2 million MC9000 mobile computers sold since 2003, Zebra took its best-selling and most trusted enterprise-class mobile computer and made it better by providing businesses with an easy migration path from Windows to Android,” said Joe White, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “We improved the ergonomics and added more than 20 new features to enhance application and accessory performance, user comfort, ease of use, ruggedness, data capture flexibility and device management.”
BUILDING ON THE HERITAGE OF THE MC9000 SERIES
The MC9300 has a familiar and well-recognized design, improved performance supported by the Android operating system (OS), physical keyboards and a full touch screen. The MC9300 mobile computer features a 4.3-inch touch screen protected by ultra-strong Gorilla Glass™ and a choice of six keypads offering flexibility to run a diverse set of business applications that leverage both input methods. The device includes the latest Qualcomm™ chipset that supports an extensible platform for application development and assures a minimum of two Android OS upgrades for a significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO). It also has an optional front and back camera to capture highly detailed photos and videos to document proof of condition and proof of compliance.
As Microsoft prepares to end support for existing Windows® Embedded Handheld/CE 7 devices in 2020 and 2021 respectively, the MC9300 provides the best path to transition from legacy Windows OS to Android. The MC9300 also comes pre-loaded with a Terminal Emulation (TE) application designed to take advantage of the graphical capabilities of the device while easily supporting traditional “green screen” use for seamless migration and reduced deployment times.
The MC9300 is available with Zebra’s Mobility DNA™ suite of end-user applications, application development tools and utilities that transform Android into an enterprise-ready OS. This allows businesses to maximize the return on investment of their Zebra mobile devices by increasing worker productivity, simplifying management, strengthening security and reducing training and adoption time. With a Zebra OneCare® contract, businesses can leverage Zebra’s LifeGuard™ for Android software security solution that provides predictable security/patch updates that match enterprise hardware lifecycles, simplifies OS transitions and extends the life of mobile investments.
Based on Zebra’s commitment to sustainability, the rugged MC9300 was designed to maintain its reliability through longer component lifecycles, longer lasting batteries as well as its survivability, availability and support over many years. With the objective to re-use rather than to replace, the MC9300 is backwards-compatible with existing charging infrastructure via an adapter reducing electronic waste.
ALSO ANNOUNCING THE NEW TC8300 TOUCH COMPUTER AND ATR7000 RTLS READER
Leveraging the same innovative design and form factor as the TC8000 to reduce muscle effort and increase productivity, the TC8300 is optimized for picking and new augmented reality (AR)-based applications. It also uses the same Qualcomm chipset as the MC9300 for an extended lifecycle and is available with the Mobility DNA software suite and LifeGuard for Android support as well as DPM capabilities.
Designed for asset tracking applications in warehouses, manufacturing plants and other large indoor facilities, the new ATR7000 RTLS reader identifies and analyzes the coordinates of all passive RFID tags in its coverage area, providing real-time visibility into the pinpoint location of all tagged assets. With the ATR7000, businesses can see where inventory, forklifts, equipment and even workers are located, if they are on the move and in which direction they are moving helping improve workforce productivity and operational efficiency. The ATR7000 is easy to configure and install and covers up to double the area of competitive readers, effectively cutting the number of readers and hardware costs in half and making it ideal to cover everything from a single dock door to every inch of a warehouse or manufacturing plant.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- The new MC9300 is an evolution of the world’s best-selling enterprise-class mobile computer enabling businesses to modernize their mobile solutions to deliver on the growing demands of e-commerce while reducing training, improving fulfillment accuracy and increasing productivity by 10 percent compared to competitive devices.
- The MC9300 provides the best path to transition from legacy Windows OS to Android offering the Mobility DNA software suite, LifeGuard for Android for extended security support and a pre-loaded TE app to support “green screen” apps for seamless migration and reduced deployment times.
- Zebra also announced the new TC8300 touch computer and ATR7000 RTLS reader providing companies with a performance edge through improved worker productivity and increased real-time visibility into business operations in industrial environments.
ABOUT ZEBRA
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last three years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005084/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 8, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT