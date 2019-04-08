Dr. Kami Hoss of The Super Dentists Launches First-Ever Dental Augmented Reality App

|By Business Wire
Dr. Kami Hoss of The Super Dentists launches Augmented Reality (AR), the latest way the practice makes going to the dentist a fun experience for kids and families.
More than 40 million Americans are expected to use an AR product at least once per month over the next year, up 30% from the year before, according to the Information Systems Audit and Control Association. The Super Dentists is the first dental office in San Diego, Southern California and maybe even the United States to use AR to teach its patients about taking care of their teeth.
Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real-world are “augmented” by computer-generated images, sometimes across multiple senses, including sight, sound and touch.
AR is poised to become a major factor in a lot more than games and social media filters in the near future, according to trends analyzed in PC Magazine. AR has become increasingly important to companies like Apple, where the company has long been working on AR glasses that are expected to arrive in 2020, according to an article by the Cult of Mac.
“The average attention span is now down to eight seconds, which is just one reason The Super Dentists is educating kids about dental health in an exciting, engaging way by using AR,” said Dr. Hoss. “My 6-year-old son always learns better when he’s entertained. Kids retain information when learning is enjoyable and memorable and that’s what AR does.”
To engage with the AR app, a patient (child or parent) downloads The Super Dentists’ Vivarra Dental app from the App Store or Google Play, then scans large colorful floor targets with the app in the offices, or they can even try AR at home by scanning a sample target.
The practice’s popular characters – Dr. Have on Super Smile, the Tooth Keri, Cavitar, Molar and MeloD – pop out of the target in 3D to answer some of the doctors’ (and offices’) most commonly asked questions in a memorable way.
“The app launched a few weeks ago, and has already been downloaded thousands of times, because it’s fun and interactive,” Dr. Hoss said. “Kids can take their picture with the characters to become part of the experience, then share photos, and videos, with their parents and friends via text or on social media.”
The 12 AR experiences, each one to two minutes in length, cover the following topics:
- The Super Dentists Story
- Super Kids Club
- Community Involvement
- Beautiful Smile
- How to Brush
- Sealants, Fluoride & Impressions
- All About Cavities
- The Top 10 Reasons to Visit
- Your First Visit
- Parent Dentistry
- The Story of Cavitar
- Acceledontics/Teeth Whitening
The Super Dentists will also launch its own line of toothbrushes this summer. Each toothbrush will come with a magical sticker that goes on the bathroom mirror at home and brings the Tooth Keri character to life to teach kids how to brush their teeth. There will be four different character-inspired brushes, as well as a collectors’ set.
Dr. Kami Hoss brings decades of experience working in the dental space and has treated more than 10,000 patients. He has served as faculty with the Howard Healthcare Academy and University of Southern California’s postgraduate orthodontic program. He is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and San Diego Dental Society. With this extensive background, he has served countless clients and developed a reputation for making dental care accessible and welcoming for families.
For more information, visit https://www.thesuperdentists.com/AR, or call (855) GO-SUPER (855-467-8737).
The Super Dentists is San Diego’s largest, most trusted and top awarded Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics and Parent Dentistry practice – one in every five kids in San Diego is a Super Kid! They create the most unique and out-of-this-world dental experience for children and their parents. They’re the only office in the world where kids ask (many times, beg) their parents to take them to the dentist; imagine that! Highly trained and skilled, The Super Dentists take advantage of the latest in preventative and restorative treatments, and are Invisalign and AccelaDent accelerated orthodontics specialists. They accept most insurance, including Medi-Cal, and they offer extended weekday hours, some weekend hours and 24/7 service for emergencies. With locations throughout San Diego (Kearny Mesa, Carmel Valley, Chula Vista, East Lake and Oceanside, with Escondido coming soon), and growing, the practice gives back to its communities whenever possible, including an in-classroom dental education program – currently in 500 schools, reaching more than 30,000 kids – hosting free quarterly events, and providing complimentary dental care to those in need. For an appointment, book online at TheSuperDentists.com, call (760), (858) or (619) DENTIST (336-8478) or text: 1 (844) 765-1234. And for more information, please visit www.TheSuperDentists.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005170/en/
