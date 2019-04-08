374 New Legislative Initiatives Targeted at Financial Services Firms by 2021

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 08:06 AM EDT
Financial regulation experts, JWG, today released a global report commissioned by MarkLogic Corporation, the next generation data platform provider for simplifying data integration, indicating that the pace of global financial regulatory change continues to increase.
The report, ‘Ready for Digital Regulation?’, underscores the need for firms to increase their data integration capabilities in order to keep up with regulatory change, control growing compliance costs, and avoid penalties. The research, springing from in-depth interviews with senior executives from 12 tier-1 global financial institutions, indicates that:
- There may be as many as 374 ‘legislative initiatives’ targeted at financial services firms by 2021.
- Regulation is now industry wide. Of the 374 legislative initiatives, over 90% will be applicable to both buy and sell-side firms. The expectation is that these regulations will have a greater impact on the buy-side, which has traditionally delegated much of regulatory compliance to the sell-side and is therefore less well equipped in technological resources and know-how to deal with that volume of regulation.
- This volume of regulation, coupled with growing demands from regulators, such as ad hoc requests for the complete audit trail of financial transactions, means that firms are under pressure to implement the right data management strategy to remain compliant.
Industry executives told JWG that the pace, volume and complexity of new regulations will significantly challenge their firms’ ability to maintain compliance and avoid potentially enormous fines. The issue demands both increased manpower and the right technological capability to ensure firms can provide any data requested by regulators in a timely manner.
“Senior executives at large financial institutions are under substantial pressure to meet rapidly evolving regulatory requirements with project-based, manual approaches which create serious data headaches for compliance. Digital regulation offers an exciting alternative. In the future, firms will be able to update rulebooks just like a smartphone today and the refreshed software will mitigate new risks,” said PJ Di Giammarino, CEO, JWG.
JWG’s prediction is for even more legislation beyond 2021 as change becomes the new normal, given new updates on the FAST Act in the U.S., Brexit looming in Europe and from MiFID II revisions, which was only implemented in 2018. In the second half of 2018, JWG found over 2,150 documents in the regulatory pipeline, which were predominantly from Europe (33%) and North America (33%).
The regulatory landscape requires action now on the part of firms to integrate their data in such a way as to achieve a strategic, 360-degree view of it.
“Data lies at the heart of any organisation’s future strategy and is vital in how financial organisations respond to current and future regulatory challenges,” said Dr. Giles Nelson, CTO Financial Services, MarkLogic. “It is also fundamental to utilising new and innovative technologies such as AI, machine learning, natural language processing and distributed ledgers. To meet these requirements, there is little choice but for firms to take a strategic and digital approach across functions and avoid the building of new application and data silos to tactically cope with the latest deadline or new technology.”
Francis Gross, Senior Adviser, Directorate General Statistics, European Central Bank, added: “This paper shows that firms looking at their own individual strategy and lone regulators writing their own specific rules won’t achieve sustainability in the digital age. We need an ambitious, public-private, global masterplan that will also help guide immediate collective action towards that sustainable digital future. One feasible initial step with transformational power could be to adopt the very simple global data infrastructure that has been largely sitting idle, the Global LEI System.”
For the full findings from the report, click here
Notes to Editors
In conducting this research JWG used a quantitative research method to evaluate the global regulatory pipeline between now and 2021. Drawing upon RegDelta, its next generation regulatory data platform and its detailed experience of global regulatory publications, JWG analysed over 100 different regulatory bodies to conduct this analysis. This analysis comprised of studying regulators’ workplans, newsletters and briefings to understand their plans and priorities.
About JWG
We are operations and technology professionals, trusted by the global financial services industry as experts in regulatory change management. We pride ourselves on capturing every financial services regulation published the world over and are the only organisation to set ourselves this global challenge.
For the past decade, our team of independent analysts has helped the industry interpret large quantities of regulatory reform and action it in a smart and intelligent way. JWG work with trade bodies and regulators to facilitate the understanding of regulatory change and its impact on financial institutions, both sell and buy-side, market infrastructure and the vendors that serve them all. Facing the ever-pressing challenge of understanding, enacting, complying with and facilitating regulation, respectively, JWG play a crucial role, bringing together a wide variety of stakeholders and pooling their knowledge and understanding to provide invaluable insight, context and feedback.
We do this in three ways. Firstly, we track the totality of the FS reform across the globe in order to educate the market via our publications and events. In parallel, we run collaborative special interest groups to crowdsource the impact from legal, compliance and operational perspectives. Finally, we offer the world’s first regulatory change management platform, RegDelta.
About MarkLogic
Data integration is one of the most complex IT challenges, and our mission is to simplify it. The MarkLogic Data Hub is a highly differentiated data platform that eliminates friction at every step of the data integration process, enabling organizations to achieve a 360º view faster than ever. By simplifying data integration, MarkLogic helps organizations gain agility, lower IT costs, and safely share their data.
Organizations around the world trust MarkLogic to handle their mission-critical data, including 6 of the top 10 banks, 5 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, 6 of the top 10 publishers, 9 of the 15 major U.S. government agencies, and many more. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information visit www.marklogic.com.
© 2019 MarkLogic Corporation. MarkLogic and the MarkLogic logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MarkLogic Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005093/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 8, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT