KYOCERA to Build New Facility in Shiga, Japan to Produce Automated Equipment for “Smart Factory”

|April 8, 2019 08:09 AM EDT
Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) announced that it has started construction of a new facility on the premises of its Yasu manufacturing complex in Shiga Prefecture, Japan. The facility will develop and produce Kyocera’s own proprietary automated production equipment, enabling the company to strengthen its use of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing. The company held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 3 at the site.
“We are excited to welcome the new production facility here, in Shiga, which will contribute our company’s factory automation. By reforming production processes, we aim to double productivity,” said Yoshinobu Ozaki, Manager of the Shiga Yasu Plant.
The recent domestic labor shortage is gradually impeding the growth of the Japanese economy. According to Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the population of Japanese workers age 15-64 totaled approximately 76 million in 2017 — and is expected to decrease to around 60 million by 2040. Other developed nations facing similar conditions, this population decline has become a global issue. To overcome this rapid labor shortage, Kyocera has encouraged its production sites to adopt cutting-edge technologies, including AI and robotics, which can double productivity. Further, the company aims to achieve higher growth and profitability by reducing costs while reforming its production processes.
As part of a comprehensive action plan toward doubling productivity, Kyocera will consolidate partial operations from two different sites, ― a research and development site currently located in Daito, Osaka and a manufacturing site in Yohkaichi, Shiga, ― with its manufacturing site in Yasu, Shiga, which produces equipment for the company’s own factories and offices. By moving these sites to the Yasu Plant and doubling space for development and manufacturing, Kyocera will establish a high-speed development process.
Details of the New Facility
|Name
|Kyocera Corporation Shiga Yasu Plant (29th facility on the premises)
|Location
|800 Ichimiyake, Yasu, Shiga 520-2362 Japan
|Total investment
|Approximately 5 billion yen (approx. 45 million dollars)
|Building area
|3,849 m2 steel construction with 4 stories
|Total floor space
|13,305 m2
|Construction plan
|Construction begins: April 2019; Operation starts: April 2020
|Main products
|Development and production of proprietary manufacturing equipment
Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) (https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, solar power generating systems, printers, copiers and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2018, the company’s consolidated net sales totaled 1.58 trillion yen (approx. USD14.9 billion). Kyocera appears on the “Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19” list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #612 on Forbes magazine’s 2018 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.
