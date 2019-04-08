M Science Launches Weather Data and Visualization Solution

|By Business Wire
April 8, 2019
M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, today launched a weather-based data and visualization solution offering granular visibility into weather trends tied to companies and their geographic footprints. The weather data, which has been used and cited in the company’s M Analysis research reports, is now available to clients on-demand with data updated daily via M Data Viz, and will soon be available through API. With 7 years of history, the solution gives investors and business decision makers the ability to quickly understand regional exposure to weather conditions relative to prior years and historical averages.
Key features of the weather solution include weekend versus weekday trends, precipitation and temperature analysis, and comparison to prior years and historical averages. The data is updated daily and can be viewed at the national, regional, state, and county levels.
“We developed the weather solution in response to overwhelming client demand, leveraging M Science’s proprietary weather modeling techniques and deep understanding of the consumer space. The M Data Viz full visualization solution puts the power in our clients’ hands, with the ability to access our weather data on-demand,” said Michael Marrale, CEO of M Science. “Our team continues to deliver on providing our clients an end to end solution across the entire alternative data ecosystem.”
The weather solution launches with 6 retail sub-sectors across hardline retail, discount retail, auto & motorsports, distressed credit, home furnishings, and specialty retail, with plans to roll out additional verticals to the platform over time. Additional features for advanced analysis include store concentration maps, which enable clients to focus their weather analysis on areas that have the most impact on each of the specific companies.
“Weather can have a material impact on short-term traffic and spending trends across many retailers and industries. It is often cited by management teams as a contributor to performance. This solution gives clients near real-time access to a set of advanced features not previously available,” said John Tomlinson, M Science’s Head of Consumer Research.
About M Science
M Science is a data-driven research and analytics firm, uncovering new insights for leading financial institutions and corporations. M Science is revolutionizing research, discovering new data sets and pioneering methodologies to provide actionable intelligence. Our research teams have decades of experience working with unstructured data in near real-time to discern critical insights that help clients make smarter, more informed decisions. We combine the best of finance, data and technology to create a truly unique value proposition for both financial services firms and major corporations in a variety of industries.
M Science is a portfolio company of Leucadia Investments, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005285/en/
