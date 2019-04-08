TouchBistro Publishes Research Report on the State of Full Service Restaurants in 2019; Reveals an Average Profit Margin of 11 Percent for FSRs

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 08:13 AM EDT
A research report published today by TouchBistro on “The State of Full Service Restaurants in 2019” highlights benchmarks on key operational factors that affect profitability for FSR restaurant owners in the U.S. The benchmarks cover adoption of online ordering and mobile payments; staffing challenges, how to find and entice new hires, optimum employee qualities; inventory management and controlling food costs; cost of rent by geographical location and as a percent of sales; funding sources for opening a restaurant and unexpected expenses; POS and payment processor choices and utilization; and average profit margins.
While the complete report “The State of Full Service Restaurants in 2019” is available for free download, following are findings of interest:
- The report highlights the financial health of FSRs, noting that most have a healthy profit margin of 11 percent.
- When it comes to managing costs, 58 percent of restaurateurs have challenges with managing their inventory, and most end up ordering higher quantities than required.
- For the majority of restaurants surveyed, rent ranges from 5 to 10 percent of monthly sales.
- Only half of those surveyed use reports from their POS systems to make decisions about employee scheduling, yet 70 percent experience labor shortages.
- A significant number of restaurateurs (80 percent) are frustrated with their payment processors, citing a lack of pricing transparency as the primary concern.
- FSRs that have implemented online ordering, using services such as Grubhub (41 percent), Uber Eats (39 percent), and DoorDash (32 percent), have seen an impressive increase in sales ranging from 11 to 20 percent.
- Restaurants are diversifying the payment methods accepted, increasingly taking mobile payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, with 18 percent set up to accept all three.
“Restaurant operators today have access to a wide variety of technology solutions designed to enable more efficient service delivery. However, there is complexity in figuring out which technologies to select for marketing, cost analysis, managing staff, or all the other day-to-day operations,” says Alex Barrotti, founder and CEO of TouchBistro. “Some of the best advice restaurateurs receive today comes from other operators that have faced similar challenges. This survey enabled us to capture important feedback from restaurateurs around the U.S. and develop benchmarks that operators can use to make decisions about practices and technologies to implement that bring in more customers, drive loyalty, and increase profitability.”
The study was conducted by research firm Maru Matchbox on behalf of TouchBistro in December 2018. Over 500 FSR owners, managers, and presidents/CEOs from across all US states were interviewed, with a strong focus on six major cities: New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Austin, and San Antonio. Two-thirds of the restaurateurs interviewed have five years or more experience in a senior management role, 95 percent work at restaurants with greater than 20 seats, and 41 percent work at restaurants with 41-80 seats.
About TouchBistro
TouchBistro is an iPad POS built for restaurant people, by restaurant people – with every feature designed to meet the unique needs and fast pace of the foodservice industry. TouchBistro has been deployed over 16,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries worldwide. It helps restaurateurs run better businesses and makes managing a restaurant easier. TouchBistro is an award-winning POS backed by in-depth training and free 24/7 technical support provided by POS specialists who have also worked in the restaurant industry. With offices in Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, London, and Mexico City, TouchBistro is a global POS leader and is changing the way restaurateurs worldwide run their businesses.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005301/en/
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 8, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 7, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 7, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 7, 2019 06:00 PM EDT