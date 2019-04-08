ZephyrTel schließt strategische Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Amazon Web Services

|By Business Wire
ZephyrTel, eine Sparte von ESW Capital, die sich auf die Betreuung globaler Telekommunikations-Betreibergesellschaften spezialisiert hat, meldet heute die Unterzeichnung einer auf den Telekom-Bereich ausgerichteten strategischen Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Diese Vereinbarung kommt weniger als ein Jahr nach der Gründung von ZephyrTel zustande und ist ein Beleg für die Wachstumsstrategie des Unternehmens sowie seine klare Ausrichtung auf die Cloud-Führungsrolle auf dem Telekommunikationsmarkt. Die strategische Kooperationsvereinbarung wird sich zunächst auf einen gemeinsamen Go-to-Market-Ansatz konzentrieren. Dieser basiert auf der von ZephyrTel betriebenen und branchenweit führenden Customer Experience Management-Plattform ResponseTek for Telco, die als erste ZephyrTel-Lösung zu AWS migriert wurde.
An der Migration anderer ZephyrTel-Lösungen zu AWS wird bereits gearbeitet, darunter Mobilogy, OASIS Cloud Contact Centre, Volt Delta 360 Directory Assistance, PeerApp und Vasona sowie NewNet Messaging und die im Dezember 2018 von ZephyrTel übernommene Invigorate Rating and Charging-Plattform.
Dev Factory von ZephyrTel kann auch mit AWS im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) und Maschinelles Lernen (ML) betrieben werden, und die Arbeiten zur Entwicklung der ersten Serie von Anwendungen für prädiktive Analytik, die auf AWS basieren, sind ebenfalls im Gange.
ZephyrTel-CEO Mike Shinya sagte dazu: “Wir engagieren uns in der partnerschaftlichen Zusammenarbeit mit unseren 330 global agierenden Kunden aus dem Kreis der Telekommunikations-Betreibergesellschaften auf ihrem Weg, Digital-Telcos zu werden. Wir erwarten, dass unsere Cloud-Angebote unseren Kunden Einsparungen von bis zu 90% der Gesamtbetriebskosten bescheren werden, und wir freuen uns sehr darüber, zusammen mit der AWS-Telekommunikationssparte an der Erweiterung unserer gemeinsamen Angebote zu arbeiten.”
“Die Telekommunikations-Dienstanbieter beschleunigen derzeit ihre Migration zu AWS, um die IT-Gesamtkosten für ihre Organisationen zu senken und zugleich den Automationsgrad ihrer Dienste und Geschäftsprozesse zu erhöhen und auf diese Weise die Agilität und Innovation für ihre Kunden zu fördern”, erklärte Jean-Philippe Poirault, Vice President und Global Head of Telecom bei Amazon Web Services EMEA SARL. “Wir freuen uns sehr, ZephyrTel bei der Bereitstellung von Cloud-fähigen Telekommunikationslösungen auf AWS zu unterstützen, um so die digitale Transformation unserer gemeinsamen Kunden zu ermöglichen und zu beschleunigen.”
Die Vereinbarung sieht ferner den sofortigen Beitritt von ZephyrTel zum AWS-Partnernetzwerk (APN) vor. Das APN ist ein globales Partnerprogramm, das teilnehmenden Partnern hilft, erfolgreiche AWS-basierte Unternehmen oder Lösungen aufzubauen, indem es ihnen geschäftliche und technische Unterstützung sowie Marketing- und Markteinführungs-Support bietet.
Über ZephyrTel
ZephyrTel wurde Anfang 2018 gegründet und hat anschließend in sehr kurzer Zeit ein Umsatzvolumen von 70 Millionen US-Dollar erzielt. ZephyrTel hat Installationen in über 50 Ländern rund um den Globus realisiert und verfügt über einen Kundenstamm, zu dem mehr als 330 der weltweit führenden Telekommunikations-Betreibergesellschaften zählen. Das Unternehmen hat Zugang zu über 4000 der weltweit talentiertesten Ingenieure und anderen qualifizierten Fachleuten, die über die Plattform des verbundenen Unternehmens Crossover for Work zur Verfügung stehen. ZephyrTel beliefert derzeit die Telekommunikationsbranche weltweit mit Softwareprodukten für die Bereiche Einzelhandel, Infrastruktur, Mobilfunk, Cloud und Kundenzufriedenheit und erweitert laufend seine Telekommunikations-Produktpalette. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.zephyrtel.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005905/de/
