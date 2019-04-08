ZephyrTel annonce la signature d'un accord de collaboration stratégique avec Amazon Web Services (AWS)

|By Business Wire
ZephyrTel, une division de ESW Capital qui se consacre à servir les opérateurs de télécommunications à travers le monde, a le plaisir d'annoncer avoir signé aujourd'hui, avec Amazon Web Services (AWS), un accord de collaboration stratégique axé sur les télécommunications
Ce accord, conclu moins d'un an après la création de ZephyrTel, témoigne de la stratégie de croissance de l'entreprise et de la priorité qu'elle accorde à sa domination du secteur du cloud au sein du marché des télécommunications. L'accord de collaboration stratégique sera initialement axé sur une approche commune de mise sur le marché, basée sur la plateforme de gestion de l'expérience client de ZephyrTel, à la pointe de l'industrie - ResponseTek for Telco - qui fut la première solution de ZephyrTel à migrer vers AWS.
Des travaux sont déjà en cours pour migrer d'autres solutions de ZephyrTel vers AWS, dont Mobilogy, le centre de contact cloud OASIS, l'assistance-annuaire Volt Delta 360, PeerApp et Vasona, ainsi que la messagerie NewNet et la plateforme de notation et de recharge - eInvigorate - acquise par ZephyrTel en décembre 2018.
L'agence Dev Factory de ZephyrTel collabore également avec AWS dans le domaine de l'intelligence artificielle et de l'apprentissage machine, et l'élaboration de la première série d'applications d'analyse prédictive conçues sur AWS est en cours.
Mike Shinya, PDG de ZephyrTel, a déclaré: "Nous sommes déterminés à agir en partenariat avec nos 330 clients-opérateurs de télécommunications internationaux, dans le cadre de leur progression visant à devenir des sociétés de télécommunications numériques. Nous prévoyons que nos offres de solutions dans le nuage garantiront à nos clients une économie sur le coût global pouvant aller jusqu'à 90% de celui-ci, et sommes ravis de collaborer avec l'activité de télécommunications dédiée d'AWS afin d'élargir nos offres conjointes."
"Les prestataires de services de télécommunications accélèrent leur migration vers AWS afin d'offrir une économie du coût total de l'informatique au sein de leurs organisations, tout en augmentant l'automatisation de leurs services et processus commerciaux afin de stimuler le dynamisme et l'innovation chez leurs clients," a déclaré Jean-Philippe Poirault, vice-président et responsable mondial des télécommunications chez Amazon Web Services EMEA SARL. "Nous sommes particulièrement enthousiastes à l'idée de soutenir ZephyrTel alors que la société s'apprête à fournir des solutions de télécommunications pouvant être déployées dans le nuage sur AWS, qui permettront d'assurer et d'accélérer le cheminement de nos clients communs vers la transformation numérique," a-t-il poursuivi.
Dans le cadre de cet accord, ZephyrTel rejoindra également le réseau partenaire d'AWS (APN) avec effet immédiat. APN est un programme partenaire mondial qui aide ses partenaires à développer des activités ou solutions basées sur AWS, en leur assurant un support commercial, technique, marketing et de mise sur le marché.
À propos de ZephyrTel
Créé au début de 2018, ZephyrTel a connu une évolution rapide pour générer dans des délais très courts un chiffre d'affaires de 70 millions de dollars. Avec des installations dans plus de 50 pays, la société compte parmi ses clients plus de 330 des principaux opérateurs de télécommunications. ZephyrTel a accès à plus de 4.000 des ingénieurs les plus talentueux au monde ainsi que d'autres professionnels chevronnés, disponibles via la plateforme de sa filiale, Crossover for Work. ZephyrTel sert actuellement l'industrie des télécommunications dans le monde entier avec ses produits logiciels pour le commerce de détail, les infrastructures, la téléphonie mobile, les services dans le cloud et l'expérience client. Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez consulter www.zephyrtel.com.
