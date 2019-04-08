Redbox Taps TiVo to Increase Personalization and Content Discovery

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 08:22 AM EDT
TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that Redbox tapped TiVo to deliver engaging, personalized content experiences to its customers via TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform. Redbox is America’s destination for new-release movie and video game rentals with more than 41,500 kiosks nationwide and a new streaming service, Redbox On Demand.
Redbox is deploying TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform, including Search, Recommendations and Insights, to engage new customers, increase retention and enhance loyalty across Redbox.com, Redbox On Demand streaming apps and physical boxes nationwide. TiVo’s fully-integrated platform enables more tailored recommendations to connect Redbox consumers with the content they love, across viewing devices, for a truly streamlined experience.
Redbox will also enable TiVo’s Video and Video Game Metadata, including access to TiVo’s library of enhanced entertainment metadata and high-resolution imagery, to further personalize content discovery.
“We are excited that Redbox has selected our technology to give their customers a highly personalized, feature-rich entertainment experience they can enjoy across all of their devices,” said Walt Horstman, senior vice president and general manager, Advanced Media and Advertising, TiVo. “Redbox is fully utilizing our Personalized Content Discovery platform and showcasing how it can be used in many non-linear environments, including redbox.com, their mobile apps, and physical boxes throughout the country.”
“With TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform, we are able to offer our consumers a more engaging and relevant entertainment experience across multiple devices,” said Ash Eldifrawi, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Redbox. “We’re gaining a more holistic view of all of our audience metrics, helping us align our data and insights across all devices and platforms, ultimately allowing us to grow our business.”
About Redbox
With more than 5 billion rentals to date, Redbox is America’s leading source for affordable new release movie and video game rentals. Redbox offers DVD, Blu-ray Disc® and video-game rentals through the nation’s largest network of more than 41,500 conveniently located, self-service entertainment kiosks, and On Demand movies and TV shows, without a subscription. For more information, visit www.redbox.com.
About TiVo
TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies that revolutionize how people find content across a changing media landscape. TiVo enables the world’s leading media and entertainment providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the next generation of entertainment at business.tivo.com or follow us on Twitter @tivoforbusiness.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to TiVo’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. TiVo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
TiVo and the TiVo logo are registered trademarks of TiVo Corporation and its subsidiaries worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
