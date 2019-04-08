Syncsort Launches Assure Security to Address Increasing Sophistication of Cyber Attacks and Expanding Data Privacy Regulations

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Syncsort, the global leader in Big Iron to Big Data software, today announced Assure Security, combining access control, data privacy, compliance monitoring and risk assessment into a single product. Together, these capabilities help security officers, IBM i administrators and Db2 administrators address critical security challenges and comply with new regulations meant to safeguard and protect the privacy of data.
There were 828 reported security incidents in 2018 resulting in the exposure of over 1.37 billion records of sensitive data, according to Privacy Rights Clearinghouse, a non-profit corporation with a mission to advocate for data privacy. As regulations to help protect consumer and business data become stricter and more numerous, organizations must build more robust data governance and security programs. They have scrambled to comply with GDPR and the New York Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity regulations and are now preparing for the GDPR-like California Consumer Privacy Act, which takes effect January 1, 2020.
“In a recent survey, Syncsort found security is the number one priority for IT pros with IBM i systems. Given the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks, it’s not surprising 41 percent of respondents reported that their company experienced a security breach and 20 percent more were unsure if they had been breached,” said David Hodgson, CPO, Syncsort. “Our new Assure Security product leverages our wealth of IBM i security technology and expertise to help organizations address their highest-priority challenges. This includes protecting against vulnerabilities introduced by new, open-source methods of connecting to IBM i systems, adopting new cloud services and complying with expanded government regulations.”
Assure Security brings together best-in-class IBM i security capabilities acquired by Syncsort into an all-in-one solution, with the flexibility for customers to license individual modules. Highlights of the new product include:
- Assure Compliance Monitoring quickly identifies security and compliance issues with real-time alerts and reports on IBM i system activity and database changes. Innovative new technology also monitors views of highly confidential Db2 data, with the option to block data from view. Security data can optionally be sent to enterprise SIEM solutions, where IBM i security can be monitored alongside other enterprise platforms.
- Assure Access Control provides control of access to IBM i systems and their data through a bundle of capabilities that deliver powerful, flexible multi-factor authentication with RSA SecurID certification, automated management and tracking of elevated user authorities, and comprehensive coverage of system and database access points.
- Assure Data Privacy protects IBM i data at-rest and in-motion from unauthorized access and theft through a combination of NIST-certified encryption, tokenization, masking and secure file transfer capabilities. Encryption and tokenization are conveniently packaged together for protection of data at rest, while secure file transfer protects data moving across networks from view.
- Assure Security Risk Assessment thoroughly examines over a dozen categories of security values, open ports, powerful users and more to report on findings and deliver recommendations for addressing vulnerabilities. A summary report is provided for less technical stakeholders, and risk assessment services are available through Syncsort Global Services to perform the assessment and advise on remediation steps.
- Integration with Syncsort’s MIMIX and Quick-EDD High Availability products through a common enterprise monitoring dashboard and failover scripting to simplify monitoring and switching for users of both Assure Security and Syncsort’s High Availability products.
To learn more about the new Assure Security software, which will be available in May, view our webcast, "The New Assure Security: Complete IBM i Compliance and Security."
About Syncsort
Syncsort is the global leader in Big Iron to Big Data software. We organize data everywhere to keep the world working – the same data that powers machine learning, AI and predictive analytics. We use our decades of experience so that more than 7,000 customers, including 84 of the Fortune 100, can quickly extract value from their critical data anytime, anywhere. Our products provide a simple way to optimize, assure, integrate, and advance data, helping to solve for the present and prepare for the future. Learn more at syncsort.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005124/en/
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 8, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 7, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 7, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 7, 2019 06:00 PM EDT