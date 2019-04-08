The Data Literacy Project Announces Advisory Board to Support the Drive for a More Data Literate Society

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 08:32 AM EDT
Today the Data Literacy Project, the community dedicated to making society fluent in data, is announcing the launch of its Advisory Board with eight key appointments: Jordan Morrow, Qlik; Paul Malyon, Experian; Jane Crofts, Data To The People; Rahul Bhargava, MIT; Meri Rosich, VISA ; Chantilly Jaggernauth, Millennials and Data; Ben Jones, Data Literacy, LLC; and Alan Schwarz, CEO of DataPhi Communications, LLC.
The Advisory Board brings together global data leaders recognized for their knowledge of and contribution towards helping individuals and organizations to strategically harness and succeed with data every day. Their collective experience enables the Board to provide strategic council for every stage in an individual or organization’s data literacy journey: from supporting education in schools and career development for young people, to rolling out data literacy programs and designing the data strategies at some of the largest organizations in the world.
An essential skill in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, data literacy empowers everyone to ask questions of data and machines, build knowledge, make decisions and communicate its meaning with others. The Data Literacy Project, which was launched in October 2018 by founding partners Qlik, Accenture, Cognizant, Experian, Pluralsight, Chartered Institute of Marketing, and Data to the People, aims to create a more data literate society and place data literacy at the heart of individual and organizational success.
The independent group of global data literacy leaders joining the Advisory Board will provide impartial, third-party strategic counsel and direction in support of the Project’s three commitments:
- Inspiring major organizations globally to make data literacy an imperative;
- Creating the most accessible and comprehensive global data literacy educational resource ecosystem; and
- Empowering educational institutions globally to place data literacy into the mainstream curriculum.
“It is testimony to the immense importance of data literacy that we have brought together this group of influential data leaders to help us shape the roadmap that will enable the Data Literacy Project to deliver against its mission of creating a more data literate society,” said Jordan Morrow, Chair of the Data Literacy Project Advisory Board and Head of Data Literacy at Qlik. “As the Project’s community continues to grow, their expertise and experience will be critical to ensure we’re able to practically support individuals and organizations in improving their data literacy.”
The Board Members include:
- Rahul Bhargava, researcher and technologist specializing in civic technology and data literacy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- Jane Crofts, Founder of Data To The People and Creator of Databilities®
- Chantilly Jaggernauth, the Founder and CEO of Millennials and Data (#MAD)
- Jordan Morrow, Global Head of Data Literacy, Qlik
- Ben Jones, Founder and CEO of Data Literacy, LLC and Instructor in Data Visualization Theory at the University of Washington
- Paul Malyon, Head of Thought Leadership & Data Literacy at Experian
- Meri Rosich, CDO and Head of Data Science at VISA APAC
- Alan Schwarz, CEO of DataPhi Communications, LLC and former Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist for The New York Times
About the Data Literacy Project
Established to combat widespread data illiteracy, the Data Literacy Project is a community dedicated to making society fluent in the language of data, and places data literacy at the heart of individual and organizational success. Supported by its Advisory Board and driven by founding partners, Qlik, Accenture, Cognizant, Experian, Pluralsight, CIM and Data To The People, the Data Literacy Project aims to provide individuals and organizations with access to the most extensive resource ecosystem of educational and professional training, interactive assessment tools and access to a community of experts.
About Qlik
Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik’s end-to-end data management and analytics platform brings together all of an organization’s data from any source, enabling people at any skill level to use their curiosity to uncover new insights. Companies use Qlik to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 48,000 customers around the world.
© 2019 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005413/en/
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 8, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EDT