TD Ameritrade Expands Lineup of Securities in 24-Hour Trading Program to 24 ETFs

By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 08:33 AM EDT
TD Ameritrade today announced an expansion of 10 additional securities available in its 24/5 trading offering, now totaling 24 products, to allow clients broader exposure to markets during the overnight trading session. The additions come one year after TD Ameritrade became the first U.S. retail broker dealer to allow investors access to trade select securities 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.
“In the digital age, people are accustomed to a 24-hour news cycle and headlines like the U.S.-China trade dispute have a constant influence on the market,” said Steve Quirk, executive vice president of trading and education at TD Ameritrade. “That’s why TD Ameritrade was first to introduce online overnight trading, and improving that offering is all about delivering on our promise to innovate and provide greater value to our clients.”
The list of new securities nearly doubles the amount of products available to investors using the 24/5 trading session since its launch a year ago. The new securities include:
|iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
|iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
|ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG)
|Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
|iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
|Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
|iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
|Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)
|iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
|Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)
TD Ameritrade introduced 24/5 trading in January 2018 based on a key client insight; 70 percent of clients using TD Ameritrade’s research and education resources did so outside of regular trading hours. Further, Asia-based investors interested in the U.S. markets had to invest during U.S. daytime hours, not their own.
Clients trading in the 24/5 trading session show higher engagement and higher levels of assets compared to the average client. The 14 widely-held U.S.- listed ETFs initially offered included:
|SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
|ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)
|iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
|ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
|iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
|iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
|SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
|iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
|iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
|ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
|United States Natural Gas (UNG)
|Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
|United States Oil (USO)
Extended Hours Overnight (EXTO) orders are up to 24-hour continuous orders that expire at 8 p.m. ET every day. For example, an EXTO order placed at 2 a.m. ET Monday morning would be active immediately and remain active until 8 p.m. ET Monday night. A trade placed at 9 p.m. ET Monday night would be active immediately and remain active until 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night. All 24/5 trades must be placed as limit orders, allowing investors to buy or sell only at the price they specify.
Eligible clients can access overnight trading via the thinkorswim platform and the TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader app by selecting EXTO in the order dropdown. Symbols available for EXTO are designated “EXTO Eligible” on the platforms. To participate, clients should confirm their account is enabled for advanced features, which can be done through the client services tab on www.tdameritrade.com once logged in. A short step-by-step video is available here: https://youtu.be/sNQAqzlkNpw.
Extended hours trading is subject to unique rules, restrictions and risks, including lower liquidity and higher volatility. Extended hours trading is not available on market holidays.
About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.2 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 900,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.
Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org)
Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. A prospectus, obtained by calling 800-669-3900, contains this and other important information about an investment company. Read carefully before investing.
ETFs can entail risks similar to direct stock ownership, including market, sector, or industry risks. Some ETFs may involve international risk, currency risk, commodity risk, leverage risk, credit risk and interest rate risk. Trading prices may not reflect the net asset value of the underlying securities. Commission fees typically apply.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005153/en/
