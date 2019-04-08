PacketFabric Expands Access to Scalable Network Connectivity On-Demand at Switch

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 08:35 AM EDT
PacketFabric, the highly scalable Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform and member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, has expanded its network to Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the global technology infrastructure corporation that develops hyperscale data center ecosystems for elite colocation, enterprise hybrid cloud and connectivity solutions. PacketFabric customers are now able to access the data center from any location on the PacketFabric network, with other Switch facilities to follow shortly thereafter.
PacketFabric offers Switch clients the ability to reach new partners, customers, and locations, as well as cloud and other technology service providers on the PacketFabric network. PacketFabric customers gain additional options to reach its platform, and interconnect with Switch data center clients.
Deploying PacketFabric’s CaaS platform at Switch data centers offers customers new options for connectivity and cloud solutions. This implementation will allow Switch clients to instantaneously provision secure network connectivity, as well as establish direct, private connections to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, and other leading cloud service providers.
“PacketFabric is proud to be a strategic part of the growing services and solution provider ecosystem within Switch’s premier Tier 5® Platinum data centers,” adds Chad Milam, President and Chief Operating Officer, PacketFabric. “The expansion to Switch brings our network-as-a-service platform to additional markets and gives our customers greater flexibility in connecting to our platform.”
PacketFabric provides highly scalable, private network connectivity on demand, at speeds from 1Gbps to multi-100Gbps, reducing the sourcing and provisioning times of network services to minutes, through an intuitive web portal and API. By connecting to PacketFabric, companies enjoy instant access to simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment.
For more information about PacketFabric, visit www.packetfabric.com.
About PacketFabric
PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between more than 150 premier colocation facilities across 19 markets in the United States and Europe, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About NantWorks
NantWorks, LLC, founded by renowned physician scientist and inventor of the first human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane®, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, is the umbrella organization for the following entities: NantHealth, NantMobileHealth, NantOmics, NantBio, NantCell, NantPharma, NantCapital and NantCloud. Fact-based and solution-driven, each of NantWorks’ division entities operate at the nexus of innovation and infrastructure. The core mission of NantWorks is convergence and a systems approach to human biology: to develop and deliver a diverse range of technologies that accelerates innovation, broaden the scope of scientific discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated fact-based, genomically and proteomically-informed, personalized approach to the delivery of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and therapeutics for life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Infectious Diseases and Alzheimer’s. For more information please visit www.nantworks.com and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter at @DrPatSoonShiong.
