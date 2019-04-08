KUKA Showcases Human-Robot Collaboration at Automate Chicago

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
KUKA, an intelligent automation solutions global supplier, will display a portion of its automations technologies portfolio at the Automate showcase at McCormick Place in Chicago from April 8-11.
Held every two years, Automate demonstrates the largest range of automation technologies and solutions for the automation and manufacturing industries in North America. While at the event, KUKA executives will reveal the latest innovations in robotics, motion and control automation technologies, and discuss the importance of incorporating collaborative robots in the workplace at three speaking sessions:
- “Collaborative vs. Industrial Robots: The Blurring Line:” On April 8 at 3:30 p.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m., Corey Ryan, KUKA’s Manager of Medical Robots, will discuss how manufacturers can determine if implementing collaborative robots is the right choice for their industry. Ryan will explore the impact of adding collaborative robots to the workplace and describe how employees can safely interact with them to reduce costs.
- “Collaborative Robots in Diverse Work Settings:” On April 10 at 2:30 p.m., Michka Tosan, KUKA’s Sales Application Engineer for Medical Applications, will speak about collaborative robots and their role in the automation field. This session will provide manufacturers and automators advice on how to safely adapt collaborative robots into workplaces and acclimate to the number of complex tasks they perform while working with humans.
- “Different Stages of Human-Robot Collaboration:” On April 9 at 3 p.m., Simon Whitton, SVP of Sales & Marketing, Americas at KUKA, will present on the six stages of human-robot collaboration (HRC) and how to determine which robot is the best fit for a manufacturer. Whitton will also look at how specific applications dictate the type of robot that best meets both production and safety needs.
In addition to participating in these speaking sessions, KUKA will showcase some of its solutions offerings with experts on hand to discuss all six stages of HRC at booth #7556. These six stages demonstrate the different ways manufacturers can use collaborative robots to save costs, enhance productivity and address business challenges to see results on their bottom lines. This exhibit will also display how KUKA’s robots offer innovation, collaboration, leadership and an unmatched portfolio across the enterprise. The demonstrations on display include:
- AGILUS 3D Bin Picking: This demo will feature the KR 5 R900 AGILUS robot and showcase its solution for 3D bin-picking. Using SICK’s 3D sensor and Part Localization in Bins (PLB) software, the robot is able to sort through a variety of parts to pick out a single item based on the location and orientation information it receives from the sensor.
- Mobility: Featuring the KMP 1500 (static) and KMR iiwa robots, this demo will interact with the AGILUS 3D Bin Picking demo, communicating through TCP/IP technology. The KMR iiwa robot will restock bins for the demo and will be fully collaborative for attendees to interact with through safety scanners.
- Welding: KUKA’s welding demo will include two KR CYBERTECH Nanos: KR 6 R1820 arc HW and KR 10 R1420. Using KUKA Roboteam software, the robots will cooperate to execute coupled motions to dry weld a part.
- AGILUS Fastening: During the demo, the KR 3 AGILUS will showcase its fastening capabilities by taking a micro screw from the feeder and fastening it into a large plate – this technique is particularly useful for the production of small electronics devices.
- LBR iiwa Hand-Guide: Using the LBR iiwa robot, this demo will allow attendees to trace a pattern to teach the robot a particular movement. The robot will then perform the movement on its own, unassisted, until another attendee traces a new path for the robot to follow.
“These collaborative robots have played an essential role in the success of the manufacturing and automation industry, and their use will only grow from here,” said Simon Whitton, SVP of Sales & Marketing, Americas at KUKA. “By representing select stages of HRC, we aim to show Automate attendees the seamless production these solutions can provide users.”
For more information about Automate and KUKA’s speaking sessions at the show, visit: https://www.automateshow.com/
For more information about the solutions KUKA will display in McCormick’s North Wing at booth #7556, visit: https://www.kuka.com/
About KUKA
KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around EUR 3.2 billion and around 14,200 employees. As a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions KUKA offers its customers everything from a single source: from robots and cells to fully automated systems and their networking in markets such as automotive, electronics, general industry, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail and healthcare. The KUKA Group is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005063/en/
