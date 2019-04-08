Ellucian Survey: Generation Z Feels Far Less Prepared to Enter Workforce Than Previous Generations

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Ellucian, the world’s leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today published the findings of its survey, “Credential Clout: How Higher Ed Can Prepare for an Evolving Job Market.” The survey, conducted in the U.S. by Wakefield Research, queried 500 students currently enrolled in a college or credential program aged 18-45, and 500 recruiters and hiring managers who fill salaried positions.
The findings identify that today’s college students feel under prepared for the workforce—with Generation Z reporting lower scores than its generational counterparts. Recruiters and hiring managers feel very confident that candidates have the skills needed to succeed, but there is a need for job prospects to master “soft skills” and obtain additional credentials that go beyond traditional degrees. With the majority of students planning to continue their education within their given field, the workforce will become increasingly specialized.
“The message from this survey is clear: students want and need to become lifelong learners, and in response, institutions must expand opportunities for perpetual learning,” said Katie Lynch-Holmes, Director of Global Enablement, Ellucian. “Colleges and universities will continue to offer traditional degrees, but should also incorporate or expand upon certifications, credentials, and other micro-learning opportunities aligned with local industry needs.
The Findings
Generation Z Feels Less Prepared for the Workforce Than Previous Generations
Students are enrolling in college to improve their career prospects, but they wonder if they’re learning skills that will prepare them for today’s workforce.
- 62 percent of students currently attend college to improve job prospects
-
39 percent of college students feel very prepared for the workforce as
a result of their educational program
- 36 percent of Generation Z (ages 18-21) feel very prepared for the workforce compared to 49 percent of millennials (ages 22-37) and 68 percent of Generation X (ages 38-53).
The Modern Workforce Requires Soft Skills
While recruiters largely agree that job candidates are coming in prepared, soft skills, such as communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving, are sought by both students and recruiters alike and increasingly recognized as critical to career success.
- 62 percent of recruiters are very confident that job candidates have the skills to succeed
-
40 percent of recruiters find that communication skills are lacking in
job candidates
- 56 percent of students are actively seeking this skill
-
30 percent of recruiters find that critical thinking skills are
lacking in job candidates
- 55 percent of students are actively seeking this skill
Sustainable Career Paths Will Depend on Lifelong Learning
Both students and recruiters overwhelmingly agree that credentials, in addition to traditional degrees, are now essential to students’ job prospects.
- 97 percent of students believe that credentials are essential to meeting their future career goals
- 97 percent of recruiters believe credentials will be important in their company’s consideration of whether to hire someone over a candidate without credentials
- 48 percent of executive recruiters think further education is needed more than once a year to stay relevant in the workplace
To learn more, read the full survey report.
About the Study
The Ellucian Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 US and UK Recruiters/Hiring Managers (500 per Market) and 1,000 students ages 18-45 (500 per market) between January 15 and January 25, 2019, using an email invitation and an online survey. Recruiters/Hiring Managers are defined as those who fill entry-level, salaried (non-hourly) positions, and who work in the following industries/sectors: Information Services, Administrative Services, Wholesale Trade, Transportation, Healthcare and Social Assistance, Professional, Business & Scientific Services, Construction, Nonprofits, Agriculture and Retail Trade. Students are defined as 18-45 years old, taking courses towards a 2-year, 4-year, graduate, certificate, certification, bootcamp, or credentialing program. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points for the overall recruiter and student sample and 4.4. percentage points for each country sample from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the samples.
About Ellucian
Inspired by the transformative impact of education, Ellucian develops solutions that power the essential work of colleges and universities. As the world’s leading provider of software and services designed for higher education, Ellucian works with more than 2,500 institutions in 50+ countries—enhancing operations and enriching the experience for nearly 20 million students.
Ellucian provides student information systems (SIS), finance and HR, recruiting, retention, analytics and advancement software solutions. With a full suite of cloud ready solutions, Ellucian provides institutions with the choice and flexibility in how, what and when they deploy solutions in the cloud. Ellucian also supports the higher education community with a range of professional services such as application software implementation, training, education, and management consulting.
Ellucian brings power, passion, and performance to bear for higher education, and its ability to better our world. Visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005019/en/
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 7, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 7, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 7, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 7, 2019 05:00 PM EDT