NGD Systems to Showcase Computational Storage for Media and Entertainment Industry at NAB 2019

|
|April 8, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
NGD Systems, Inc., the leader in Computational Storage, announced today that it will demonstrate how its Computational Storage technology improves performance for content delivery networks (CDNs) and other media organizations at NAB from April 8-11. NGD leverages in-situ processing to bring processing directly to storage, eliminating the need for data movement to main memory prior to processing. This solves a major bottleneck for CDNs that need to provide content for growing audiences across the globe.
“The recent announcements of new streaming services from Disney and Apple show that demands on content delivery networks will continue to grow,” said Nader Salessi, founder and CEO of NGD Systems. “These CDNs face a major challenge in transporting huge volumes of content to a growing customer base across the world, while also verifying users, encrypting data and doing other real-time tasks. Computational Storage improves these processes while lowering power consumption, footprint and costs.”
NGD will showcase the following at NAB:
Demo Location: Sprockit Innovation Pavilion – North Hall N3735SP-B
Demo Description: With the market for streaming content booming, CDNs will continue to grapple with the task of moving large quantities to and from viewers across the globe. NGD will demonstrate how its Newport Computational Storage platform eliminates the need to move most data prior to processing, making it easier for CDNs to read files, send content to all users simultaneously and verify multiple users at once. The demo will showcase Newport’s range of capabilities, including metadata management, user data authentication and user data encryption.
Demo Location: AIC Inc. – South Hall Lower Level SL4406
Demo Description: For 5G mobile edge datacenters, multiple platforms are needed to meet their data gathering and analytics needs. The marriage of AIC’s GPU and networking solutions with NGD’s Computational Storage platform provides users with the ability to match platform operations to permeance needs at the best TCO. NGD’s technology within the AIC platform allows for 288TB of storage with 144 added compute cores for data analytics with a high density server (M.2 at 8TB in a 36 drive system).
Demo Location: EchoStreams – South Hall Lower Level SL1228
Demo Description: EchoStreams 1U platforms are designed for “at the edge” use in compact and customized solutions to provide users with standalone storage and compute systems. NGD’s M.2 and upcoming EDSFF form factors can be used in dense and performance optimized solutions within the EchoStreams 1U server and canister system. In addition to providing data analytics and real-time analysis capture, the combination of NGD Systems products and EchoStreams 1U platforms allow for deployment at the extreme edge for media and entertainment organizations, including everything from video acquisition onsite to post processing at the edge.
About NGD Systems
NGD Systems delivers the industry’s highest capacity NVMe SSD that is the most power efficient storage product available in the smallest form factor that moves compute capabilities to the data. The Computational Storage product provides an increase in system-level performance for near real time processing in the datacenter and at the edge. It also increases efficiency for applications, via In-Situ processing, for mass datasets wherever the data resides and is stored. This radically reduces the network bandwidth required to analyze mass data sets by up to 500%. Its products solve a compute and storage challenge that is not possible with current system architectures. NGD Systems’ technology is ideal for hyperscale environments, edge computing and AI/data analytic applications. Founded in 2013 with headquarters in Irvine, Calif., NGD Systems has secured 26 patents for its breakthrough technology. For more information, please visit https://www.ngdsystems.com.
