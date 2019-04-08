NewsCred Named a Leader Again in Second Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
NewsCred, the global leader in enterprise content marketing, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader for the second year in a row in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms and was once again placed highest for ability to execute and furthest to the right for completeness of vision.
“Content Marketing Platforms have rapidly evolved to become the strategic centerpiece for companies executing content marketing programs across geographies, brands, and lines of business,” said Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and CEO, NewsCred. “In our view, it’s an honor to be named a Leader by Gartner for the second time, which we believe reflects how NewsCred customers view our ability to meet their complex requirements now and in the future.”
According to Gartner, “By 2020, 90% of brands will practice at least one form of marketing personalization. However, content — not data — will be the bottleneck and primary cause of failure.”
The NewsCred Content Marketing Platform enhances the scale, visibility, and performance of content produced across enterprise marketing organizations by streamlining the creation process from ideation to publishing, improving collaboration between functional teams as well as global markets, and surfacing data-driven insights that connect business results to content.
Recently, NewsCred extended the capabilities of its Content Marketing Platform, introducing the Integrated Marketing Edition (IME), enabling every marketing function to come together within the platform to plan, create, distribute, and report on the content that supports their integrated, multichannel marketing campaigns. As a result, marketing organizations function as a holistic team while improving operational efficiency, maximizing the impact of campaigns, and increasing their ability to generate marketing-attributed revenue.
“For our customers, governing the production and distribution of all marketing content, not just content marketing, has become of critical importance to maintain a connection with buyers,” said Islam. “Through the development of the NewsCred Content Marketing Platform, we have made it a focus to knock down silos and unleash the power of marketing organizations by making it easier for teams to work together and deliver a consistent, relevant, and measurable content experience across the entire buyer journey.”
You can read a complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms report here.
NewsCred is a platform exhibitor at the upcoming Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2019, to be held April 29th - May 1st in San Diego, CA. Stop by Shafqat Islam's session on Tuesday 4/30 @ 3:00pm, or visit booth #402 to speak with an expert and see the NewsCred Content Marketing Platform live.
Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms,” Marc Brown, Christopher Ross, Laurel Erickson, Nicole Greene, 2 April 2019.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About NewsCred
NewsCred, the global leader in enterprise content marketing technology, transforms the way marketing organizations work, elevating team performance through an integrated approach to marketing. Through its complete solution of technology, content, and services, NewsCred brings marketing teams together with the tools to ideate, plan, create, govern, and measure integrated campaigns and supporting content — from a single platform.
Founded in 2008, NewsCred partners with hundreds of enterprise customers across the globe, including Twitter, Fidelity, Cisco, and more, to elevate marketing performance and drive business value. Learn more at NewsCred.com, join our community at NewsCred Insights, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005222/en/
