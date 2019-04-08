Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions and ExtendedCare Solutions Form Strategic Partnership Improving Patient Experience and Clinical Outcomes

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions and global managed services provider to healthcare, commercial and government markets, and ExtendedCare Solutions, a healthcare technology software provider, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate ExtendedCare’s telehealth software with Iron Bow’s CLINiC™ device. This strategic partnership promises to improve both clinical and operational outcomes.
“ExtendedCare’s technologies enable Iron Bow to broaden its telehealth offering with a clinical solution that improves the patient experience including care plan integration, concierge services and bedside access. The solution will be managed under Iron Bow’s industry leading global support services organization,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. “We believe this strategic alliance will allow us to bring robust advancements to the market for enhanced delivery and quality of care.”
Iron Bow’s CLINiC, an industry-recognized clinical consultation device, can now integrate with ExtendedCare’s telehealth software supporting convenient, easy-to-use video consults between patients, clinical teams and family caregivers. Together, the two industry leaders offer a powerful, convenient in-hospital clinical solution that includes flexible hardware and peripheral device configurations. The joint offering helps improve the patient experience and provides better outcomes by giving everyone involved – clinicians, patients and family caregivers – a collaborative care environment with unparalleled video capabilities.
“ExtendedCare enables clinicians to launch and conduct video visits directly within their EMR/EHR systems,” said ExtendedCare CEO Gregg Pollack. “Doctors love the efficiency. And with ‘friends and family’ multi-party video, health systems can bring together patients, family caregivers and remote clinicians in a single video visit right from the bedside. Health systems can realize significant benefits in use cases such as teledischarge, where connecting multiple parties during that process can improve the discharge experience for patients while driving efficiencies for the hospital.”
Meet the joint Iron Bow and ExtendedCare team at the ATA Annual Conference and Expo in New Orleans, LA, April 14-16, 2019, Booth #701. Follow our conference activities on Twitter @IronBowHC.
About Iron Bow Technologies
Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solution provider dedicated to successfully transforming technology investments into business capabilities for healthcare, commercial and government clients. Our depth of technical expertise, global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders as well as disruptive technology partners uniquely positions Iron Bow to target the right solution to ensure your successful business outcomes. We partner with our clients from planning and implementation through ongoing maintenance and management to deliver solutions that are strong, flexible and on target with your mission. Regardless of how your organization consumes technology, Iron Bow provides the leadership to drive innovation. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.
About ExtendedCare Solutions
ExtendedCare Solutions provides a comprehensive suite of video-rich digital solutions connecting patients, clinicians, and family caregivers in collaborative environments improving the delivery and value of care. ExtendedCare is a business of the Dillon Kane Group, a Chicago-based group of affiliated companies providing innovative technologies for diverse industries since 2002. More than 300 Dillon Kane technologists, strategists, and subject matter experts are currently developing tomorrow’s digital automation and communications solutions.
Learn more at ExtendedCareSolutions.com.
