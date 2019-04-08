Awake Security Named in Gartner’s First Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis (NTA)

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
Awake Security, the only advanced network traffic analysis (NTA) company that delivers a privacy-aware solution, has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the inaugural Gartner "Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis" report.(1)
According to the report, “Enterprises should strongly consider NTA to complement signature-based and sandboxing detection methods. Many Gartner clients have reported that NTA tools have detected suspicious network traffic that other perimeter security tools had missed.”
The Awake Security Platform monitors both north/south and east/west communication to protect against modern, non-malware threats such as malicious insiders, credential abuse, lateral movement and data exfiltration. The Platform is built on a foundation of full packet capture data input from Awake Sensors that span the “new network”—including the data center, perimeter, core, Internet of Things and operational technology networks and those connecting cloud and SaaS resources. Unlike other network traffic analysis solutions, Awake parses and processes layer 2 through layer 7 data, including performing encrypted traffic analysis. With this information, Awake autonomously profiles entities such as devices, users and applications, while also preserving these communications to provide historical forensic context.
The report authors, Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D’Hoinne and Sanjit Ganguli, also state that, “Responding to more-complex and targeted attacks is primarily about attack investigation and threat hunting, and NTA solutions should develop their capabilities in these areas. Already, many solutions generate metadata and provide the ability to search it, so that incident responders can more quickly respond to attacks and investigate threats. Solutions also capture and store some packets, so that incident responders can perform basic forensics functions, such as going back in time to understand host activity around the time of detection.”
“As sophisticated attackers learn to blend in with business-justified activity and avoid detection, Awake’s advanced NTA helps organizations autonomously hunt, investigate and respond to threats missed by traditional security solutions – especially those in the middle of the kill chain where the attacker is inside the network using existing business-justified tools. Additionally, our ability to store and process full packet data, gives responders the ability to both capture evidence and retrospectively detect threats,” said Rahul Kashyap, CEO of Awake Security. “We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide validates why leading organizations across industries are turning to Awake Security to modernize their security infrastructure against ever-evolving threats.”
An additional Gartner report published recently, “Applying Network-Centric Approaches for Threat Detection and Response,” provided additional advice for organizations looking to enhance security through NTA.(2)
The report states: “The primary way that network monitoring technologies can support incident response is by providing visibility and, ideally, answers. That is, the tools can apply search and visualization functions to the captured network traffic or associated metadata, as well as to files captured in traffic.”
The most recent version of the Awake Security Platform introduces features that reemphasize Awake’s ongoing focus on providing answers, and not just alerts. Awake identifies and visualizes incidents through automatic correlation across entities, time, protocols and attack stage to help security teams move beyond the typical and cumbersome alert triage process. These and other advancements are made possible by the introduction of Ava, the world’s first privacy-aware security expert system which delivers triaged and actionable incidents rather than the often meaningless alerts provided by traditional security solutions.
To learn more about the Awake Security Platform and to see use cases outlining how global organizations use Awake to combat threats such as credential abuse, insider attacks, lateral movement and data exfiltration, please visit https://awakesecurity.com/product.
(1) Gartner, Inc. “Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis” by Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D’Hoinne, and Sanjit Ganguli, February 28, 2019.
(2) Gartner, Inc. “Applying Network-Centric Approaches for Threat Detection and Response” by Augusto Barros, Anton Chuvakin, and Anna Belak, March 18, 2019
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Awake Security
Awake Security is the only advanced network traffic analysis company that delivers a privacy-aware solution capable of detecting and visualizing behavioral, mal-intent and compliance incidents with full forensics context. Powered by Ava, Awake’s security expert system, the Awake Security Platform combines federated machine learning, threat intelligence and human expertise. The platform analyzes billions of communications to autonomously discover, profile and classify every device, user and application on any network. Through automated hunting and investigation, Awake uncovers malicious intent from insiders and external attackers alike. The company is ranked #1 for time to value because of its frictionless approach that delivers answers rather than alerts.
Awake is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA and backed by Greylock Partners and Bain Capital Ventures. Learn more at https://www.awakesecurity.com and follow Awake on Twitter (https://twitter.com/awakesecurity), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/awake-security) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AwakeSecurity).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005264/en/
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 7, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 7, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 7, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 7, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 7, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 7, 2019 05:00 PM EDT