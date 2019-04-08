Awake Security Named in Gartner’s First Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis (NTA)

Awake Security, the only advanced network traffic analysis (NTA) company that delivers a privacy-aware solution, has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the inaugural Gartner "Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis" report.(1)

According to the report, “Enterprises should strongly consider NTA to complement signature-based and sandboxing detection methods. Many Gartner clients have reported that NTA tools have detected suspicious network traffic that other perimeter security tools had missed.”

The Awake Security Platform monitors both north/south and east/west communication to protect against modern, non-malware threats such as malicious insiders, credential abuse, lateral movement and data exfiltration. The Platform is built on a foundation of full packet capture data input from Awake Sensors that span the “new network”—including the data center, perimeter, core, Internet of Things and operational technology networks and those connecting cloud and SaaS resources. Unlike other network traffic analysis solutions, Awake parses and processes layer 2 through layer 7 data, including performing encrypted traffic analysis. With this information, Awake autonomously profiles entities such as devices, users and applications, while also preserving these communications to provide historical forensic context.

The report authors, Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D’Hoinne and Sanjit Ganguli, also state that, “Responding to more-complex and targeted attacks is primarily about attack investigation and threat hunting, and NTA solutions should develop their capabilities in these areas. Already, many solutions generate metadata and provide the ability to search it, so that incident responders can more quickly respond to attacks and investigate threats. Solutions also capture and store some packets, so that incident responders can perform basic forensics functions, such as going back in time to understand host activity around the time of detection.”

“As sophisticated attackers learn to blend in with business-justified activity and avoid detection, Awake’s advanced NTA helps organizations autonomously hunt, investigate and respond to threats missed by traditional security solutions – especially those in the middle of the kill chain where the attacker is inside the network using existing business-justified tools. Additionally, our ability to store and process full packet data, gives responders the ability to both capture evidence and retrospectively detect threats,” said Rahul Kashyap, CEO of Awake Security. “We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide validates why leading organizations across industries are turning to Awake Security to modernize their security infrastructure against ever-evolving threats.”

An additional Gartner report published recently, “Applying Network-Centric Approaches for Threat Detection and Response,” provided additional advice for organizations looking to enhance security through NTA.(2)

The report states: “The primary way that network monitoring technologies can support incident response is by providing visibility and, ideally, answers. That is, the tools can apply search and visualization functions to the captured network traffic or associated metadata, as well as to files captured in traffic.”

The most recent version of the Awake Security Platform introduces features that reemphasize Awake’s ongoing focus on providing answers, and not just alerts. Awake identifies and visualizes incidents through automatic correlation across entities, time, protocols and attack stage to help security teams move beyond the typical and cumbersome alert triage process. These and other advancements are made possible by the introduction of Ava, the world’s first privacy-aware security expert system which delivers triaged and actionable incidents rather than the often meaningless alerts provided by traditional security solutions.

To learn more about the Awake Security Platform and to see use cases outlining how global organizations use Awake to combat threats such as credential abuse, insider attacks, lateral movement and data exfiltration, please visit https://awakesecurity.com/product.

(1) Gartner, Inc. “Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis” by Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D’Hoinne, and Sanjit Ganguli, February 28, 2019.

(2) Gartner, Inc. “Applying Network-Centric Approaches for Threat Detection and Response” by Augusto Barros, Anton Chuvakin, and Anna Belak, March 18, 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Awake Security

Awake Security is the only advanced network traffic analysis company that delivers a privacy-aware solution capable of detecting and visualizing behavioral, mal-intent and compliance incidents with full forensics context. Powered by Ava, Awake’s security expert system, the Awake Security Platform combines federated machine learning, threat intelligence and human expertise. The platform analyzes billions of communications to autonomously discover, profile and classify every device, user and application on any network. Through automated hunting and investigation, Awake uncovers malicious intent from insiders and external attackers alike. The company is ranked #1 for time to value because of its frictionless approach that delivers answers rather than alerts.

Awake is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA and backed by Greylock Partners and Bain Capital Ventures. Learn more at https://www.awakesecurity.com and follow Awake on Twitter (https://twitter.com/awakesecurity), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/awake-security) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AwakeSecurity).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005264/en/