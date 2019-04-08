AMPLEXOR Life Sciences realiza un presentación en Informa eRegulatory Summit 2019 y Global Regulatory Affairs Summit

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 09:28 AM EDT
AMPLEXOR Life Sciences:
|
AVISO A LOS MEDIOS:
|Las compañías de ciencias de la vida deben gestionar un entorno normativo cada vez más complejo, garantizando que los productos lleguen al mercado a tiempo y sin problemas, mientras mantienen el cumplimiento en todo momento.
|
Esta creciente complejidad y una mayor integración de los asuntos regulatorios, ha llevado a Informa a fusionar su eRegulatory Summit 2019 y la Global Regulatory Affairs Summit en un solo evento para compartir información, mejores prácticas y políticas en mayor cantidad y de forma más rápida. Los asistentes podrán conocer más información sobre temas clave como la implementación de estrategias globales sobre envíos electrónicos (e-submissions) y la mejora de la calidad de los datos mediante la implementación del programa SPOR, además de recibir orientación de algunos de los principales expertos mundiales en datos y envíos, que brindarán información útil para ayudar a los asistentes a este evento a mejorar su estrategia normativa.
|Romuald Braun, vicepresidente de estrategia de AMPLEXOR Life Sciences, llevará a cabo una presentación con el título: “Turn Compliance into Value – Decrease Complexity, Increase Compliance and Reduce Total Costs of Ownership.” (Convierta el cumplimiento en valor: reduzca la complejidad, aumente el cumplimiento y reduzca los coses totales de propiedad). En organizaciones altamente reguladas, la complejidad de los sistemas de datos es importante impulsor del coste y de riesgo de cumplimiento. Los sistemas complejos y aislados pueden ser difíciles de mantener desde la perspectiva de las TI, y causar problemas de consistencia de datos, lo que puede llevar al incumplimiento y a la posible eliminación del producto de las estanterías hasta que se resuelvan los problemas de cumplimiento. Para reducir estos efectos, es aconsejable un modelo de diseño más integral para la recopilación y el mantenimiento de datos y sus procesos. Cuando se implementa este tipo de sistemas, el contenido y los datos se organizan, rastrean y comparten de manera eficiente entoda la organización.
|Braun tratará el uso de la autoría estructurada y cómo esta puede reducir los costes y aumentar el cumplimiento. También se centrará en cómo este sistema crea coherencia entre los datos y el contenido, la automatización de procesos, una comercialización más rápida y los beneficios de TI en I+D.
|
Qué:
|El evento combinado de este año espera que más de 330 profesionales de asuntos normativos de 160 compañías se reúnan, debatan y establezcan contacto con otros profesionales de todo el espectro regulatorio y de todo el mundo.
|Los asistentes tendrán la oportunidad de escuchar a los líderes en los campos de datos y envíos para mejorar su conocimiento del sector en general, lo que les permitirá adquirir una visión más clara del panorama, además de consejos prácticos sobre la gestión de la información y cómo se relaciona con la evolución de los requisitos regulatorios.
|
Cuándo:
|8 – 10 de abril 2019
|“Turn Compliance into Value – Decrease Complexity, Increase Compliance and Reduce Total Costs of Ownership.” (Convierta el cumplimiento en valor: reduzca la complejidad, aumente el cumplimiento y reduzca los coses totales de propiedad) – presentación de Romuald Braun, vicepresidente de estrategia de AMPLEXOR Life Sciences – 8 de abril, 15:10 h
|
Dónde:
|Crowne Plaza Fira Center
|Barcelona, España
Para muchas organizaciones del sector de las ciencias de la vida abordar los retos normativas son su principal prioridad y AMPLEXOR Life Sciences puede ayudarles en este tema y en muchos otros. Durante el evento, podrá consultar con los expertos en la solución normativa de AMPLEXOR Life Sciences los retos normativos de su organización, que demostrarán cómo mejorar la calidad de los datos para garantizar el cumplimiento con los estándares normativos.
Para registrarse para acudir al evento, consulte este enlace.
Para más información sobre la gama de productos y servicios de AMPLEXOR Life Sciences, consulte este enlace:
Acerca de AMPLEXOR Life Sciences
AMPLEXOR Life Sciences ayuda a las organizaciones dedicadas al desarrollo de fármacos, dispositivos médicos y biotecnología en el lanzamiento de productos y en la entrada en nuevos mercados rápidamente. Nuestras soluciones y servicios aceleran la creación y entrega de contenido consistente, compatible, de alta calidad y global, tanto físico como digital. Nuestros servicios incluyen consultoría tecnológica, implementación y servicios de gestión, así como redacción técnica, traducción médica y validación lingüística.
AMPLEXOR cuenta con 1.850 empleados en 23 países de cuatro continentes y tiene una amplia historia de más de 25 años al servicio de productores farmacéuticos, fabricantes de dispositivos médicos y empresas de biotecnología. Más información en www.amplexor.com.
