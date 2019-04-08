Upland Software Enhances Knowledge Sharing, Collaboration with Award-Winning, KCS® v6 Verified Knowledge Management Solution

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq:UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced a major release for RightAnswers, its KCS® v6 Verified Knowledge Management (KM) solution. This release features an improved user experience to enhance agent productivity, integrates machine learning into content translations, and features AI-enabled support improvements through enhanced chatbot and virtual assistant capabilities. The new functionality also allows organizations to accelerate KM adoption, drive user satisfaction, enjoy simplified management, and improve enterprise-wide operations.
“The new RightAnswers features are exactly what Upland customers have been asking for to boost their knowledge management practices,” said Mounir Hilal, chief customer officer and executive vice president of project and IT management solutions at Upland Software. “Our customers will benefit by improving the way people collaborate, innovate, and build knowledge to drive improved customer experiences and address business challenges.”
Key benefits of this release include:
- Improved productivity and agent workflow through an upgraded Solution Manager portal
- Enhanced content accuracy and translation fluency via integration of the Google Machine Learning Translation API
- Greater visibility into KPIs across the knowledgebase and organization through an improved configuration of Upland Analytics
- Advanced AI-enabled customer support capabilities by enabling third-party chatbot and virtual assistant initiatives powered by RightAnswers knowledge
- Upgraded administrator enablement through expanded user and group management controls
- Enriched user experiences through an embedded portal application layout, an enhanced self-registration, redesigned admin UI/UX, and robust functionality for announcements and FAQs
- Heightened efficiency through advancements to the Salesforce.com, ServiceNow, NetSuite, and Cherwell re-certifications and integrations
Paychex, a provider of payroll, human resource, and benefits outsourcing services and a long-time user of Upland’s RightAnswers KM solution, is an early adopter of this latest release. “We are thrilled that this latest release was built based on direct feedback from Paychex. It is focused on improving the way knowledge workers capture and share knowledge,” said John Quinmore, knowledge management technical lead at Paychex. “We are looking forward to moving onto Upland’s latest RightAnswers release, which will support our current use and expansion of knowledge management across our entire organization.”
KMWorld recently recognized Upland as one of the “100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management for 2019.” The award recognized the Upland RightAnswers solution for its ability to deliver knowledge to users throughout an enterprise by combining AI-enabled search, user-friendly interfaces, gamification, federated content across multiple sources, and industry best practices. RightAnswers addresses IT support and customer service efforts as well as human resources and finance environments. It complements existing Upland solutions such as Professional Services Automation, Project and Portfolio Management, and Customer Experience Management.
To learn more about Upland’s Enterprise Knowledge Management solution suite, visit uplandsoftware.com/EKM or visit RightAnswers April 7-12 at booth #528 at the HDI Conference & Expo at the Rosen Shingle Creek, Orlando, Fla., where representatives will be on hand to showcase the latest release. For more information or to schedule a meeting at HDI, visit: https://uplandsoftware.com/rightanswers/demo-request/.
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software. Upland provides seven enterprise cloud solution suites that enable more than one million users at over 9,000 accounts to win and engage customers, automate business operations, manage projects and IT costs, and share knowledge throughout the enterprise. All of Upland’s solutions are backed by a 100 percent customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.
KCS® is a service mark of the Consortium for Service Innovation™.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005194/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 8, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT