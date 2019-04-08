GigNet Network no se vio interrumpida durante el apagón eléctrico masivo en la Península de Yucatán

|By Business Wire
GigNet, una compañía de prestación de servicios de banda ancha, Internet y WiFi gestionada de manera internacional en el Caribe Mexicano, informó hoy que su red de banda ancha de fibra óptica de 200 kilómetros de extensión desde Playa Mujeres hasta Cancún y Tulum continuó operando según lo previsto durante el reciente corte de suministro eléctrico en la región.
La nueva oficina de 5000 pies cuadrados que la Compañía posee en Cancún así como su Centro de Operaciones en Red (Network Operations Center, NOC), el primero en Quintana Roo que ofrece soporte técnico local de red 24/7 a sus clientes, tampoco se vieron afectados por la falta de suministro.
El apagón, causado por un incendio en una plantación de caña de azúcar, afectó la Red de Transmisión Nacional de CFE y dejó a más del 85 por ciento de la Península de Yucatán sin electricidad el último viernes. La red eléctrica, ubicada en Ticul, Yucatán, afectó el suministro de energía a Escárcega, Campeche, causando un apagón eléctrico masivo en los tres estados de la región. En las redes sociales, la Comisión Federal de Electricidad (Federal Electricity Commission) informó que más de 1,6 millones de personas se vieron afectadas cuando se produjo el corte de suministro.
“GigNet es la más moderna red de telecomunicaciones en el Caribe Mexicano diseñada específicamente para clientes de los sectores hoteleros y empresariales en los que resultan esenciales un alto nivel de confiabilidad y disponibilidad del servicio. Durante el apagón, la red GigNet automáticamente conmutó a fuentes de energía de reserva, sin interrupción en la entrega de nuestro servicios de alta velocidad exclusivo para acceso a Internet,” expresó Michael Mahoney, Director Tecnológico de GigNet.
“Nuestra fibra óptica de calidad superior, completamente redundante, permaneció activa y operativa durante el apagón,” dijo Eduardo García, Director de Operadores de GigNet en Cancún. “Ésta es la clase de desempeño de red que esperan nuestros clientes y la clase que acabamos de demostrar que estamos entregando”.
García agregó, “Nuestra meta es el 100 por ciento del tiempo en operación para beneficio de nuestros clientes. Nuestros servicios provistos por el NOC son rigurosos e integrales, desde su configuración inicial hasta el soporte técnico 24×7 así como el análisis y los informes posteriores al evento. Desde esta ubicación central podemos mitigar problemas en el circuito, resolver rápidamente problemas del equipo, coordinar y despachar el soporte técnico en el campo si es necesario y comunicarnos con nuestros clientes”.
Acerca de GigNet: GigNet es la marca mexicana de Cobalt Broadband Services S.A. de C.V., una subsidiaria de propiedad absoluta de Cobalt Holdings, Inc., una compañía de los EE. UU. que desarrolla infraestructura de red. Como líderes en tecnología, ofrecemos calidad superior y alta velocidad de Internet al Caribe Mexicano. Nuestra subsidiaria, SanAlto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V. mantiene una concesión con el objeto de proporcionar todo tipo de servicios de telecomunicaciones de carácter público a nivel nacional en México. Asimismo, nuestro grupo cuenta con una licencia en los EE. UU. a fin de proporcionar conectividad a nivel internacional.
