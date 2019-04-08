GE Healthcare Accelerates AI Model Development and Deployment with Launch of Edison Integration to American College of Radiology AI-LAB™

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 09:39 AM EDT
GE Healthcare today announced Edison will integrate with ACR AI-LAB. The Edison platform helps accelerate the development and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and empower providers to deliver faster, more precise care. Edison serves as a “digital thread” for GE Healthcare’s existing AI partnerships and products, and by integrating with ACR AI-LAB, it will extend these services and allow ACR members and other radiology professionals to more easily develop and seamlessly deploy their algorithms across hospitals and research centers nationally.
“ACR has been collaborating with industry, government and others throughout healthcare to promote a thriving AI ecosystem targeted towards patient and clinician needs,” said ACR DSI Chief Science Officer Keith Dreyer, DO, PhD, FACR. “Standards, clinical pathways, education and tools are all part of harnessing the potential of AI, and ACR AI-LAB is an important step in that journey. ACR welcomes GE Healthcare’s announcement to integrate with ACR AI-LAB, furthering our mutual goals of improved patient outcomes.”
The healthcare AI market will reach $6.6 billion in 2021, and 39 percent of healthcare provider executives say that they’re investing in AI, machine learning and predictive analytics. GE Healthcare supports the ACR’s mission to democratize AI and accelerate AI adoption to improve patient outcomes and take costs and variance out of healthcare. By supporting the ACR community’s AI efforts, GE Healthcare can dramatically increase the number of algorithms created and deployed across Edison-powered devices and Edison applications. By offering seamless AI services on device, edge and cloud, Edison also allows each member of the community to participate in the manner that best supports their IT environment.
“AI gives us an opportunity to see patterns that we don't see and change the way we care for patients, which can ultimately improve outcomes, said Dr. Rachael Callcut, a partner in GE Healthcare’s clinical AI development, Associate Professor of Surgery at UCSF, a surgeon at UCSF Health and Director of Data Science for the Center for Digital Health Innovation. “We collaborated with GE Healthcare and their network of multiple hospitals from around the globe to co-develop and validate the X-ray Critical Care Suite* enabled by the Edison AI Services cloud platform.”
Since Edison’s launch in November 2018, GE Healthcare has received FDA clearance for multiple Edison powered devices, such as AIRx, an AI-based, automated workflow tool for MRI brain scanning designed to increase consistency and productivity, and Women’s Health Ultrasound SonoCNS, which automates the process of measuring the fetal brain by aligning the system automatically.
“We want to see these technologies work for radiologists, and what that implies is that they have to work within the workflows that exist today,” said Dr. Mark Michalski, Executive Director, MGH & BWH Center for Clinical Data Science. “AI needs to be not only an interesting tool in an academic pursuit but also something that really works and helps us practice our profession better.”
Edison allows data to be traced during the development of an algorithm, which reflects GE Healthcare’s commitment to safe, ethical and effective use of AI, and could radically simplify the ACR community’s ability to create compliant AI applications. Edison’s clinical data aggregation services enable radiologists to combine multiparametric data sets and clinical information from the EHR to create more accurate algorithms. The AI capabilities are just one set of the more than 100 Edison services available to GE Healthcare and ultimately third-party developers.
“Making the vision of the ACR AI-LAB a reality requires the collaboration of industry leaders like GE Healthcare and NVIDIA,” said Kimberly Powell, Vice President of Healthcare at NVIDIA. "Working together, NVIDIA and GE Healthcare will empower radiologists to use AI models at their own institutions, in their medical devices and workflow applications, on the edge and in cloud – all while protecting the privacy of their patients."
For hospital executives, the Edison platform integration to ACR AI-LAB allows GE Healthcare to add continuous value to its millions of installed medical devices with smart workflows. Clinicians who use Edison applications can be assured that the algorithms were developed with and validated by a best-in-class ecosystem of clinical and technology partners. Developers who use Edison will benefit from a common integrated platform that brings together globally diverse data from across modalities, vendors and care settings, dramatically simplifying the transition from AI research to productive AI usage.
“Edison provides clinicians with an integrated digital platform, combining diverse data sets from across modalities, vendors, healthcare networks and life sciences settings,” said Kieran Murphy, President and CEO of GE Healthcare. “Algorithms built on Edison by our ACR colleagues will include the latest data processing technologies to enable clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions to improve patient outcomes.”
GE Healthcare will highlight its Edison AI platform, partnership ecosystem, and the company’s guiding principles for AI development and deployment at the World Medical Innovation Forum in Boston on April 8 - 9, 2019.
About GE Healthcare:
GE Healthcare is the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies, GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services. With over 100 years of experience in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, the company helps improve outcomes more efficiently for patients, healthcare providers, researchers and life sciences companies around the world. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and The Pulse for latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking. Any descriptions of future functionality reflect current product direction, are for informational purposes only, and do not constitute a commitment to provide specific functionality. Timing and availability are subject to change and applicable regulatory approvals.
* 510(k) pending at the U.S. FDA and not available for sale in the U.S.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005494/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 8, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT