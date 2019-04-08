ManageEngine's Enhanced ITSM Solution Enables Visual Mapping of Request Management

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 10:03 AM EDT
ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that its flagship ITSM product, ServiceDesk Plus, now enables users to visually map the request management process by creating custom request life cycles (RLCs) that use statuses and transitions. For every request, the associated RLC can be used to define custom statuses and configure criteria required to move from one status to another. While transitioning between statuses, technicians can also trigger notifications, mandate field updates and execute scripts.
ManageEngine is showcasing this unique feature at booth #701 of the HDI Conference, which is being held on April 7-12 at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida.
Most IT service desks have statuses to track the progress of requests and bring traceability to request flows. Based on user input, a single request can be serviced in various ways, and custom statuses can be used to indicate the progress of the request. However, that variety often leads to inconsistent service delivery that erodes the efficiency and effectiveness of the service desk team.
“Ensuring consistency of service quality is a top challenge for ITSM teams, especially for enterprises that have many IT functions or technicians who are in different locations. Establishing a comprehensive knowledge base helps, but it doesn’t provide contextual assistance to the technicians,” said Rajesh Ganesan, vice president of product management at ManageEngine. “With this new capability, process owners can easily convert detailed process documents into simple, visual request life cycles. For any request, technicians now have the required process clarity to fulfill the request with minimal lapses in service delivery.”
Simplify request management with request life cycle
Even the most complex request management processes can be reduced to a series of steps (or statuses) that dynamically adapt to user inputs. With an intuitive interface, RLC allows process owners to visually map the life cycle of a request using various statuses. It also allows them to configure the conditions and actions (transitions) required to move from one status to another. Actions such as restrict access, request for information, abort the request processing, send notifications, and invoke custom scripts, provide technicians with more context.
With RLC, IT service desks can integrate process guidance into the day-to-day activities of the technicians. RLC improves the efficiency of the IT service desk, while streamlining the request management process to provide:
- Process owners with better control of the process, as well as the flexibility to improve the process iteratively.
- Technicians with the ability to learn processes on-the-go, minimizing the need for external guidance or training.
- IT service desk teams with visibility over various processes and their KPIs, such as request resolution time, service quality, and cost of service.
- End users with a consistent service quality for any service requested.
To learn more about implementing RLC in ServiceDesk Plus, visit https://www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/request-life-cycle-rlc.html
Pricing and Availability
The ServiceDesk Plus Request Life Cycle feature is available in all editions—Free, Standard, Premium, and Enterprise—in both on-premises and cloud versions. A free, fully functional, 30-day evaluation edition is also available. Pricing is available at https://www.manageengine.com/products/service-desk/pricing.html
About ServiceDesk Plus
ServiceDesk Plus is ITIL-ready service desk software with integrated asset and project management capabilities. With advanced ITSM functionality and easy-to-use capability, ServiceDesk Plus helps IT support teams deliver world-class service to end users with reduced costs and complexity. It comes in three editions and is available in 29 different languages. More than 100,000 organizations across 185 countries trust ServiceDesk Plus to optimize IT service desk performance and achieve high end user satisfaction.
To learn more about ServiceDesk Plus, and its features, please click on the following link:
www.manageengine.com/service-desk.
About ManageEngine
ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises — including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 — rely on our real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. We have offices worldwide, including the United States, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, Japan, China, and Australia as well as a network of 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their businesses and IT. For more information, please visit www.manageengine.com; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine, Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and Twitter @ManageEngine.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005520/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 8, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT