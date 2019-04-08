Intelsat and Aldea Join Forces to Deliver an Unparalleled Global Satellite and Fiber Video Distribution Network

|By Business Wire
Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) and Aldea Solutions Inc. announced today that the two companies have entered into a peering relationship to expand satellite and fiber video contribution and distribution networks for media customers globally. This agreement will also leverage both companies’ extensive presence in Latin America.
As a means to provide easier access for content programmers to Intelsat’s premier media distribution platforms, Intelsat and Aldea are extending their combined infrastructure and footprint. Through the partnership, Intelsat will further expand the reach of its IntelsatOne terrestrial network via Aldea’s international fiber network, adding connectivity to media locations in 35 cities, as well as connections to premium content programmers. In turn, Aldea will have access to Intelsat’s video neighborhoods which house approximately 5,400 channels and reach 508 million households worldwide.
Bill O’Hara, Intelsat’s General Manager, Media, stated, “At Intelsat, our broadcasters’ and programmers’ needs come first. By providing direct access to Intelsat’s premier satellite distribution platforms through Aldea, content programmers will have an easier path to widen their viewership and monetize their content.”
Lionel Bentolila, Aldea CEO, added, “The premier quality of service we provide to media customers around the world has been the principal driver of our success. This new relationship with Intelsat reinforces our commitment to excellence and extends our reach, offering additional satellite-based options for our customers.”
For more information on Intelsat’s media solutions and presence in Latin America, NAB Show attendees are invited to visit the Intelsat Booth located at SU 2010 in the Las Vegas Convention Center beginning Monday, April 8 through Thursday, April 11.
Aldea Solutions will be at Booth SU 11321 CM for the duration of NAB, showcasing its global media services to all attendees.
To learn more about Intelsat’s Media Solutions:
To learn more about Aldea Solutions:
About Intelsat
Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.
About Aldea
Aldea Solutions Inc., a Canadian company, is a leading provider of high quality video services and solutions for the television and media industries. The company provides end-to-end worldwide transmission and content distribution services and operates an extensive fibre-based network, with points-of-service covering 35 cities and 25 countries throughout the Americas and Europe. Aldea is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Marcatel Group (www.marcatel.com).
Learn more about Aldea at www.aldea.tv
