Cyprus Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses 2019 - Cypruss MNOs Secure Vendor Agreements for 5G - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
The "Cyprus - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Cyprus's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.
Despite the liberalisation of Cyprus's telecom sector, the market overall continues to be dominated by the incumbent, Cyta, which is still fully-owned by the state through the government continues to press for a sale of a minority stake in a bid to arrest the continuing decline in the operator's market share. As such, these plans (which form part of the 2019 budget) have rekindled schemes to privatise Cyta dating to 2013 as part of a wider financial bailout package.
Improved regulatory conditions, particularly in relation to network interconnection and access, has given competing operators the confidence to invest in network infrastructure, to make use of unbundled local loops and to launch competing services.
The broadband market continues to develop steadily, providing the country with one of the highest broadband penetration rates in the region. DSL remains the dominant access platform, with cable broadband restricted to a single operator, Cablenet. Although Cablenet's network was for long concentrated in a few key towns, under the management of its majority-owner GO the company has invested in both its fixed-line and mobile networks, and its cable infrastructure now covers about 53% of premises. Fibre infrastructure in Cyprus is still in its infancy, though Cyta since mid-2018 has embarked on a significant ten-year NGN investment program which includes extending an FttP service to about 200,000 premises.
The Cypriot mobile market is served by four mobile network operators. Cyta has offered mobile services under the Cytamobile-Vodafone brand since 2004 following a partnership agreement with Vodafone Group, while MTN Cyprus was once part of the international MTN Group before being acquired by Monaco Telecom in mid-2018. PrimeTel added market competition after launching services in 2015 soon after the company secured mobile spectrum licences (it had offered services as an MVNO since 2011). The cableco Cablenet, which also offered mobile services as an MVNO, launched services over its own network in mid-2017.
This report introduces the key aspects of Cyprus's telecoms market, outlining the regulatory environment and providing updated operational and financial data on the major operators. The report also reviews the mobile voice and data segments, also covering regulatory and technology developments. In addition, the report assesses the broadband and e-commerce markets.
Key Developments:
- Cyta expands FttP services
- MTN signs vendor agreement with Huawei to develop 5G
- Ministry of Communications completes 800MHz and 2600MHz spectrum auction
- PrimeTel, MTN and Cyta extend LTE services
- Cablenet sees 6.6% growth in broadband subscriber base in 2018
- Estonia helping Cyprus develop e-government functions and systems
- Government commits to all premises having access to 30Mb/s broadband by 2020
- Cyta's USO obligations extended
- Cyta upgrades transmission capacity on the TE-North Cable System to 500Gb/s
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2018, operators' data updates to Q4 2018, recent market developments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key statistics
2. Telecommunications market
3. Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Interconnect
- Access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
4. Fixed network operators
- Cyta
- MTN Cyprus
- PrimeTel
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Submarine cable networks
- Satellite networks
6. Broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Forecasts - fixed broadband subscribers - 2019; 2021; 2023
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)
7. Digital economy
- E-government
- E-commerce
8. Digital media
- Video-streaming
9. Mobile communications
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Regulatory issues
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Second GSM licence
- 3G licences awarded in Northern Cyprus
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTR)
- 2.6GHz spectrum auction
- Multi-spectrum auction (900, 1800, 2100MHz)
- Multi-spectrum auction (800, 1470, 2600MHz, 3600MHz)
- SIM card registration
- Mobile infrastructure
- Digital networks
- Major mobile operators
- Cytamobile-Vodafone
- MTN Cyprus
- Kibris Telekom
- PrimeTel
- MVNOs
-
Mobile content and applications
Companies Mentioned
- Cablenet
- Cyta
- Cytamobile-Vodafone
- Kibris Telecom
- MTN Cyprus
- Multichoice
- PrimeTel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8q0jtw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005533/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 8, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 AM EDT