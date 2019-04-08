Madan Nagaldinne Joins Blink Health as Chief People Officer

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 10:22 AM EDT
Blink Health, the pharmacy app that makes prescription drugs affordable for everyone, announces that Madan Nagaldinne has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Nagaldinne is an internationally-renowned human resources leader known for successfully hyper-scaling growth at companies including Amazon, Facebook and Compass. He will play a critical role in attracting top-tier talent, creating an inspiring culture and developing Blink’s workforce into the most innovative in the industry.
Nagaldinne joins Blink Health from Compass, one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate technology companies, where he served as Chief People Officer. In that role, Nagaldinne grew the company’s workforce from 200 employees to more than 2,000 and oversaw the recruitment of top executives including the Chief Technology Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer, sourced from leading companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Spotify and more.
Prior to his tenure at Compass, Nagaldinne spent over ten years developing workforces at some of the most notable companies in the world, including Facebook and Amazon. At Facebook, Nagaldinne held several roles, including head of human resources for the Asia-Pacific region, head of HR for the company’s global sales organization and head of HR for Facebook New York. At Amazon, Nagaldinne is credited with leading a 100+ person HR team that helped increase the e-commerce giant’s footprint from 200 employees to more than 5,000 across Asia.
“The single most important determinant in accomplishing our mission is our ability to cultivate a culture that attracts and nurtures the most talented people across a wide breadth of fields, empowering them to innovate and execute in a historically challenging industry,” said Geoffrey Chaiken, co-founder and CEO of Blink Health. “Madan brings an intense passion and a desire to solve difficult business problems. His experience assembling teams at the world’s highest-performing businesses will help him to guide our organization in building what we hope will be the largest and most impactful digital consumer health company in the U.S.”
“Blink’s success is built on the foundation of a very inclusive culture which has helped attract some of the most talented people in the world, and they in turn are solving some of the most difficult problems in healthcare and technology” said Nagaldinne. “I believe that Blink could become the first at-scale consumer digital health company and I am deeply attracted to their mission. I look forward to being a part of a company that is helping all Americans gain better access to the medications they need.“
Nagaldinne is on the advisory board for Knotel, Career List and Better Mortgage and is a widely sought after mentor by many HR leaders worldwide. He received his Master’s Degree in Human Resources at the London School of Economics and is an engineer by training. He lives in Scarsdale, NY with his wife and two children.
About Blink Health
Blink Health is the app for amazingly inexpensive prescription drug prices. Anyone can get the exact same medications at much lower prices. Users simply purchase on Blink’s website or app and then get their meds by either picking up at over 35,000 participating pharmacies nationwide or getting them delivered right to their door for free. As the first e-commerce service of its kind, Blink Health negotiates directly with the prescription drug industry and bypasses powerful intermediaries to get lower drug prices for all Americans. Founded in 2014, more than half a million people have purchased their prescription drugs through Blink.
Any savings claims herein are based on a comparison between Blink prices and generic drug retail prices for an individual without prescription drug coverage. Blink Health is not insurance. Please go to blinkhealth.com for state by state availability and for terms and conditions of the Price Match Guarantee. The discounted drug prescription provider is Blink Health Administration, LLC, 233 Spring Street, 8th Floor East, NY NY 10013. 1(855) 979-8290.
