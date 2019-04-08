Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Launches MiR1000 to Transport Heavy Loads and Pallets Up to 1 Ton While Adding Industry-First AI-Based Navigation to Entire Fleet

Mobile Industrial Robots today launched the MiR1000, the market leader’s largest autonomous mobile robot (AMR). As demonstrated this week at the Automate 2019 Show and Conference, the MiR1000 can automatically pick up, transport and deliver pallets and other heavy loads up to 1000 kg (2200 lbs) through dynamic environments. Like the MiR500, introduced in 2018, the MiR1000 is a collaborative, safe and flexible alternative to potentially dangerous and expensive fork lifts on the factory floor. MiR is also releasing another industry first—artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across all of its AMRs for improved navigation.

The MiR1000 joins the manufacturer’s family of user-friendly, powerful and robust AMRs for heavy and light transport that optimize logistics throughout the entire production chain, from the warehouse to the delivery of goods. The MiR100, MiR200 and MiR500 are already installed in more than 45 countries at companies such as Airbus, Flex, Honeywell, Toyota, Visteon, and Hitachi. According to MiR CEO Thomas Visti, MiR built the MiR1000 in response to strong demand from highly satisfied customers of the smaller robots who also want to transport heavy materials such as those in the aerospace and automotive industries.

“With the MiR1000, we are once again extending the possibilities for automating internal logistics, especially for those who want to transport very large materials without reconfiguring their infrastructure,” Visti said. “Manufacturers today must deal with ever-changing customer demands, which means they need flexible and easily adaptable production facilities. Conventional logistics solutions like forklifts and conveyor belts and even traditional automated guided vehicles (AGVs) haven’t been able to support this type of production.

“With the MIR1000 and our other highly flexible autonomous robots, none of which require rebuilding infrastructure or extensive programming capabilities, we have made it especially easy to optimize the transportation of all types of materials,” he added. “Customers have seen that with our other robots and will experience the same efficiencies with the MiR1000 and much heavier loads.”

The world’s first mobile robots with AI take robot navigation to a new level

With artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities incorporated into the software and strategically placed cameras that function as an extended set of robot sensors, MiR has enabled its robots for optimized route-planning and driving behaviour. The cameras, called MiR AI Camera, enable the robots to detect and recognize different moving obstacles and react accordingly. For example, the robots will continue driving as usual if they detect a person but will park if they detect an AGV so the AGV can drive by. The robot can also predict blocked areas or highly trafficked areas in advance and reroute instead of entering the blocked area and then re-routing.

More on the MiR1000

The MiR1000 has two flexible pallet lifts for the two most commonly used types of pallets: the EU pallet and the 40” x 48” pallet. Like MiR’s other AMRs, the MiR1000 can be programmed via the intuitive user interface, or through the MiRFleet robot fleet management system, which makes it simple to automate new tasks for a company’s entire fleet of robots. The AMRs can also easily integrate different top modules such as pallet lifts, conveyors, a robot arm or other options to support a wide range of applications.

To learn more about the MIR1000, AI and the entire MiR product range, and see them in action, visit booth 7368 at Automate 2019 Show and Conference—North America’s largest showcase devoted to automation industry trends, leading-edge technology and business innovation.

Mobile Industrial Robots

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) develops and markets the industry’s most advanced line of collaborative and safe autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that quickly, easily and cost-effectively manage internal logistics, freeing employees for higher-value activities. Hundreds of mid-sized through large multinational manufacturers and logistics centers, along with several hospitals around the world, have already installed MiR’s innovative robots. MiR has quickly established a global distribution network in more than 45 countries, with headquarters in Odense, Denmark, and regional offices in Dortmund, Frankfurt, Shanghai, New York and San Diego. MiR has grown quickly since its founding in 2013, with sales rising by 500% from 2015 to 2016, and 160% from 2016 to 2017 and 2017 to 2018.

Founded and run by experienced Danish robotics industry professionals, MiR was recently acquired by the U.S. company Teradyne, the leading supplier of automated test equipment. In 2015, Teradyne also acquired the Danish company Universal Robots. Due to its growth results the last years, Mobile Industrial Robots was awarded EY Entrepreneur of The Year in Denmark in 2018. For more information, visit www.mobile-industrial-robots.com.

Press Photographs:

Pictures of products, staff, cases, logo and more are available at http://www.mobile-industrial-robots.com/en/resources/.

High resolution images of the MiR1000 can be found here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005521/en/