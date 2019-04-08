ASG Technologies Announces Partnership with TTD

|By Business Wire
ASG Technologies Group, Inc., a leader in the supply of Information Management and IT Systems solutions, has announced that TTD (Tecnologías de Transformación Digital - Digital Transformation Technologies) will be its new business partner in Peru. A specialist in digital transformation projects, the integrator will develop projects linked to ASG's Corporate Content Management and Data Intelligence solutions. It will have a special focus on the growing market of data governance, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and Audit & Analytics Services.
The partnership is a further achievement for ASG's new channels program for Latin America. The program's aim is to increase the share covered by partners, taking sales via that channel to 40% of the planned target in the region this year. “We are very happy to present TTD as ASG's new partner in Latin America. We are confident that this partnership will help us further boost our brand's presence in the region,” said João Alberto de Oliveira, ASG Technologies Channels Manager for Latin America. “The agreement with TTD will reinforce our service to Peruvian companies and will provide experience and know-how for the development of data management and process automation projects.”
The manager believes the partnership is an important step in ASG's expansion plans for South America, as Peru is experiencing strong growth. “Peru has demonstrated robust expansion in digital transformation projects and there is no doubt that TTD, with its innovative proposal and market knowledge, will help ASG understand and meet the needs of clients in the region.”
With a track record in large-scale projects, particularly in the banking and telecommunications sectors, the integrator's aim is to expand the options available to Peruvian companies by providing services that include high-performance operations solutions.
“TTD is a company with considerable knowledge of the local market, and innovation and a commitment to quality are part of our DNA. ASG's solutions will help us expand the coverage of our range of services, with solutions for Content Management, Analytics, Data Intelligence and GDPR,” said Manuel Gallardo, TTD's General Manager. “Thanks to the innovative technology of the ASG products, we will be able to help our clients speed up the digital transformation of their business,” he stated.
Under the agreement, TTD will work on and include in its range of services the Data Intelligence solutions, which combine solutions for Data Lineage Analysis (traceability), Reference Management, Intelligent Catalogs and GDPR. There will also be a focus on the development of the Audit & Analytics Services for the analysis of information and the verification of processes for the protection of information. The solutions form part of the Enterprise Information Management catalog, with options to optimize the scalability and integration of companies' data governance processes, by streamlining the processing of personalized documents through integrating content generated on various heterogeneous platforms, from mainframe to distributed environments.
To boost sales, the companies are working to put on some special events. “We are preparing a joint event to present our solutions to the main players on the Peruvian market, with the theme: 'Know Your Data, Know Your Business.' We want to answer any questions that Peruvian executives might have, and show how we can help them generate better business for everyone,” said Mr Oliveira. The meeting is scheduled for April 10, in Lima (Peru), at the Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center.
For more information on the program and the event, please email [email protected].
About ASG Technologies
ASG Technologies is an award-winning global software company, recognized by industry and specialists throughout the world. It provides an incomparable integrated information management platform for companies where information management is critical to their business, and which are also seeking a flexible end-to-end solution for their organizations. ASG's Information Management solutions capture, manage, govern, and enable companies to understand and support all types of assets (structured and non-structured data), without compromising the information's accuracy. In addition, ASG's IT Systems Management Solutions ensure that the systems and infrastructure supporting the information lifecycle are always available and performing as expected. ASG has more than 3,500 customers worldwide in the main vertical markets, including Financial Services, Health, Insurance and Government. For more information, visit www.asg.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
