BigCommerce for Drupal Brings Customized Shopping Experiences to Drupal Community

|By Business Wire
|
|April 8, 2019 11:03 AM EDT
BigCommerce, the leading SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced BigCommerce for Drupal, a headless commerce module built specifically for the open-source content management system (CMS), at DrupalCon Seattle. Developed in partnership with Acro Media, a world-renowned digital commerce agency, BigCommerce for Drupal gives brands the ability to embed flexible, enterprise-level ecommerce functionality into revolutionary customer experiences created within Drupal’s highly-extensible and secure CMS.
Available now in the Drupal module library, BigCommerce for Drupal facilitates an agile headless commerce architecture for merchants by decoupling Drupal’s powerful front-end CMS and BigCommerce’s scalable commerce engine. Knitted together by fast, open-source APIs, the module allows the two platforms to operate simultaneously and more efficiently within a single interface. Additionally, BigCommerce for Drupal is built directly into Drupal Commerce, making it compatible with the many existing themes and modules available within Drupal Commerce.
“Shopping experiences should not be limited by any single content management or ecommerce platform’s native capabilities, and BigCommerce for Drupal embodies that philosophy. We want pioneering brands to continue driving retail innovation forward and help redefine how customers buy products, whether it be through augmented reality, social selling or any disruptive technology that lies ahead,” said Russell Klein, chief development officer at BigCommerce. “Furthermore, announcing BigCommerce’s headless implementation at DrupalCon, an event that brings together one of the strongest and most engaged online communities, signals the value we place on open-source technology that can be made better through collaboration.”
Key features of BigCommerce for Drupal include:
- Drupal Commerce Core: BigCommerce for Drupal is built atop the Drupal Commerce module, developed in part by Acro Media, tapping into years of iterative improvements and enhancements.
- Data Sync: With BigCommerce for Drupal, retailers can synchronize product and metadata directly from BigCommerce into Drupal, and then augment and manage data directly within the Drupal CMS.
- Cached Commerce: The connected BigCommerce store will sync at merchant-determined intervals, saving a cached version of the catalog inside Drupal rather than pinging BigCommerce APIs for information.
“As two open, API-driven platforms, there is a natural alignment between BigCommerce and Drupal, and this module bridges the gap to unify their respective functionalities into one intuitive interface,” said Shae Inglis, chief executive officer at Acro Media. “The future of ecommerce is open architecture, and headless integrations lets even enterprise-level brands be nimble and capitalize on the explosion of new, innovative consumer touchpoints.”
To learn more about BigCommerce for Drupal visit www.bigcommerce.com/drupal. To download the BigCommerce for Drupal Module visit https://www.drupal.org/project/bigcommerce. DrupalCon attendees can also get more information by visiting the Acro Media booth (#802).
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce is the world’s most versatile SaaS ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 brands, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Paul Mitchell, Skullcandy, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.
BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Drupal® is a registered trademark of Dries Buytaert. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
About Acro Media
Acro Media is a digital commerce consulting agency specializing in open source architecture. We work with direct to market e-tailers who need a tailored commerce infrastructure to scale effectively and build ideal customer experiences. A cohesive commerce ecosystem gives our clients maximum agility and adaptability with unlimited integrations into SaaS, legacy, and homebrew platforms, as well as the ability to deconstruct commerce components for deeper development and innovation for specific features, workflows, and customer UX.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005090/en/
Apr. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EDT