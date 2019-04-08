Beacon Healthcare Systems to Showcase Healthcare’s Leading Compliance and Risk Management Technologies at America’s Physician Groups’ Conference April 11-13 in San Diego

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Beacon Healthcare Systems will showcase the healthcare industry’s leading compliance and risk management technologies at America’s Physician Groups’ Annual Conference April 11-13 in San Diego. The conference will feature industry experts and innovators who are at the forefront of the value movement as they explore the current state of healthcare and the tools that will be needed for success in a risk-based model of care.
Conference attendees who visit booth 516 will learn about how Beacon is taking the lead in providing customizable SaaS (Service as a Software) healthcare solutions, ensuring greater accountability, accuracy and operational efficiency. Among the products offered by Beacon are:
- Virtual Appeals Manager – The most efficient and effective appeals and grievances solution on the market, allowing complete control and transparency of cases from intake to review.
- Virtual Compliance Manager – The only solution to provide a state-of-the-art reporting engine with self-service compliance monitoring and regulatory guidance-tracking and routing capabilities.
- Virtual Incidents Manager – Fully configurable technology that allows for proactively identifying risks and trends, closing operational performance gaps and monitoring all compliance events in real time.
“In today’s healthcare environment, physicians and health plans need a partner they can trust to help manage their compliance and risk, thus ensuring their business is audit ready at all times,” said Beacon Founder and CEO Ken Stockman. “Beacon’s extensive experience in technology, operations, IT, compliance and product development, alongside best-in-class technology and subject-matter expertise, has repeatedly been shown to deliver superior results for our clients; and we are anxious to showcase our exciting portfolio of products in San Diego.”
Since its founding in 2011, Beacon has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for health plan appeals, grievances, compliance and analytics. Its team of subject-matter experts has been on the forefront of healthcare regulatory and compliance initiatives, operations and business practices, and delivers to each client a customized platform of solutions that help grow and protect their business.
“Our team of experts, coupled with our custom solutions, has been saving clients considerable time and money since our company’s inception,” said Stockman. “Just as the physicians attending this conference are committed to providing the greatest value to their patients, we are committed to providing the greatest value to our clients and in making sure that every experience they have with Beacon is a great one.”
America’s Physician Groups is a professional association representing over 300 medical groups, independent practice associations and integrated healthcare systems across the nation. Its members are committed to responsible payment models that make them accountable for both cost and quality, and strongly believe that patient-centered, coordinated and accountable care offers the highest quality, most efficient delivery mechanism and greatest value for patients. Information on the conference may be obtained at http://apg.cvent.com/events/apg-annual-conference-2019/event-summary-5493cc6715394a3084ee32acbca443ea.aspx?RefID=AC19APGSITE.
Beacon Healthcare Systems Inc. is taking the lead in providing customizable SaaS healthcare solutions, ensuring greater accountability, accuracy and operational efficiency for health plans. The company’s core focus is to empower health plans and managed care plans serving Medicare, and related markets, to succeed in operations, risk management and compliance through monitoring and management software technology solutions. Founded in 2011, Beacon is a privately held California-based company with a technology center located in Austin, Texas. beaconhcs.com
Apr. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EDT