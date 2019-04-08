A Leading FMCG Brand Analyzed Customer Behavior and Built Targeted Campaigns With the Help of Big Data and Analytics | Read Quantzig’s Success Story for In-Depth Insights

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 11:21 AM EDT
A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest big data and analytics engagement for a leading FMCG brand. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a holistic big data analytics based approach to help the client address their core business challenges. The study highlights how the client succeeded in harnessing the true potential of their datasets using customized big data and analytics dashboards.
Big Data and Analytics Engagement for a Leading FMCG Brand (Graphic: Business Wire)
To succeed in today’s complex retail scenario, it's essential for FMCG brands to stay well-equipped to manage the overwhelming amounts of data. Capturing and analyzing a wide variety of data generated from disparate sources is just one part of the challenge. However, the time-sensitive decisions on campaigns, promotions, and other aspects of sales rely on the retailer’s ability to make sense of these vast datasets. Factors such as these are prompting businesses to harness the true potential of their data by using big data and analytics.
The Business Problem: The client is a well-known US-based FMCG brand with business units spread across the globe. They faced several challenges in analyzing and processing the huge volumes of campaign data and other information gathered from several other data sources. The client approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in big data and analytics to deploy a dashboard to transform the massive volumes of data into valuable insights, accessible on a real-time basis.
“Our big data and analytics dashboards provide actionable, accurate insights to key decision-makers across industries by offering a unified view of disparate datasets,” says a big data analytics expert from Quantzig.
The Solution Offered: Quantzig’s big data experts worked closely with the FMCG brand to identify the root cause of their challenges. The devised big data analytics dashboard offered an accurate, comprehensive view of campaign performance on the mobile applications and in comparison with other active campaigns. This empowered the client to gain a uniform view of all siloed datasets for enhanced decision-making.
Quantzig's big data and analytics solutions helped the client to:
- Harmonize multiple format datasets gathered from disparate sources.
- Develop targeted campaigns to suit the demands of specific customer segments.
Quantzig's big data and analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:
- Gathering and analyzing data to gain a uniform view of all siloed datasets.
- Transforming the massive volumes of data into valuable insights.
Apr. 8, 2019 12:15 AM EDT