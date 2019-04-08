Albania’s ALBtelecom Selects Verimatrix VCAS for Digital Rights Management

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 12:01 PM EDT
NAB Show 2019 (Booth #SU3110) – Verimatrix, an Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) company, today announced that Albanian operator ALBtelecom has deployed the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™) Broadcast Hybrid solution to provide digital rights management (DRM) for IPTV and OTT service delivery. VCAS for Broadcast Hybrid provides a single solution for rights management across RF linear, multicast linear and streamed on-demand content to enable consumers to enjoy the ideal, seamless screen-to-screen viewing experience.
“Investing in the VCAS framework supports our vision of continuing to be first-choice operator for Albanians on multiple fronts. In addition to reinforcing our long-standing reputation for reliability, it supports our mission of making continuous enhancements in the way we innovate and provide exceptional customer experiences,” said Skender Koltraka, Head of Fixed Network Department at ALBtelecom. “This deployment is also crucial in maintaining our commitment to content owners by adhering to new security requirements and dramatically reducing the high volume of illegal redistribution prevalent in our region.”
Another key factor for ALBtelecom in selecting the VCAS framework is Verimatrix’s long-standing partnership with its middleware provider Minerva. This facilitated a fast and easy integration with the flexibility needed to best complement the existing technology ecosystem.
“From the standpoints of both efficiency and effectiveness, ALBtelecom couldn’t have made a better choice than to protect its premium services with our VCAS framework,” said Steve Oetegenn, COO of Verimatrix. “Our technology will expand and adapt with ALBtelecom as it increases the number of channels to encrypt, devices to protect and customers to serve.”
Verimatrix will illustrate how it is leveraging its depth of experience in IP- and software-based security to protect and monetize next-generation services. Visit booth #SU3110 during the show or schedule a meeting at www.verimatrix.com/NAB2019.
About ALBtelecom
ALBtelecom is an experienced Albanian company with over 105 years of presence in the market. With a clear, consistent, and distinct identity in all points of contact, it offers the latest technology and high-end experience in a wide range of communication services, whether it be internet, mobile, landline, xDSL, IPTV, Wi-Fi, Cloud as well as the best “Fiber to the Home” services in Albania. Moreover, as one of the largest providers of telecommunications services, it has an extensive fiber optic network connecting 90% of municipalities in the country.
ALBtelecom is the only company in Albania that offers the widest and most complete range of telecommunication services in Albania in one stop shop. To learn more, visit www.albtelecom.al.
About Verimatrix
Verimatrix specializes in enhancing and securing revenue for connected devices and IP-based services around the world. Recognizing the need to improve digital exchange between content providers, video service operators, and subscribers, Verimatrix is focused on enhancing the connected content distribution workflow by leveraging its award-winning VCAS™ security and Verspective® Analytics solutions, and unmatched partner ecosystem, to reduce the costs and complexities associated with legacy distribution workflows. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers’ transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers, including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005628/en/
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 8, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT