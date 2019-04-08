Ellucian Announces 2019 Impact Award Winners

|By Business Wire
Ellucian, the world’s leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, announced the winners of the 2019 Ellucian Impact Award. Winners were recognized today during Ellucian Live, the world’s largest user event in higher education technology.
The Ellucian Impact Award honors exceptional Ellucian customer institutions using technology to produce a better student experience, become more efficient, and creatively resolve challenges. The three winners of the 2019 Ellucian Impact Award will each receive a $25,000 grant, and a $5,000 grant will be presented to three finalists.
The recipients of the 2019 Ellucian Impact Awards are:
-
Mercer
County Community College - West Windsor, New Jersey
In April 2017, Mercer County Community College (MCCC) became the first higher education institution to deploy Ellucian Colleague SaaS, migrating from on-site hosting to a cloud environment in only four months. The SaaS-based ERP has enabled MCCC to meet the expectation of the digital generation of students through new mobile and cloud-based services resulting in two milestones in fall 2018: a four point increase in graduation rate, and being the only community college in NJ to report increased enrollment.
-
Saint
Peter’s University - Jersey City, New Jersey
Saint Peter’s University adopted a research-based approach to its strategic goal to identify and deploy technology that directly improves student success. The university worked with Ellucian to harness the full capacity of Colleague, resulting in enhanced student engagement, improved student retention and graduation outcomes, greater administrative efficiencies, and a heightened “culture of care” - providing students with the integrated tools and support necessary for a successful college experience.
-
Wake
Technical Community College - Raleigh, North Carolina
Wake Tech’s Project COMPASS was designed to improve retention and student success rates for online courses by employing high-tech and high-touch tactics designed to increase teaching, social, and cognitive presence in the online environment. The institution engaged Ellucian Colleague to aggregate and analyze historical data, track progress towards goals, and make informed decisions to improve the project based on real-time student retention and success insights.
Ellucian also recognized three Impact Award finalists Edinboro University, Bakersfield College and Georgia State University.
“This year’s Ellucian Impact Award recipients are transforming both the student experience and institution-wide operations by leveraging modern cloud solutions,” said Laura Ipsen, Ellucian President and CEO. “Congratulations to the winners, finalists and all of the applicants for this year’s award. We are honored and humbled to partner with such powerful innovators who are using technology to transform the higher education experience around the world.”
About Ellucian
Inspired by the transformative impact of education, Ellucian develops solutions that power the essential work of colleges and universities. As the world’s leading provider of software and services designed for higher education, Ellucian works with more than 2,500 institutions in 50+ countries—enhancing operations and enriching the experience for nearly 20 million students.
Ellucian provides student information systems (SIS), finance and HR, recruiting, retention, analytics and advancement software solutions. With a full suite of cloud ready solutions, Ellucian provides institutions with the choice and flexibility in how, what and when they deploy solutions in the cloud. Ellucian also supports the higher education community with a range of professional services such as application software implementation, training, education, and management consulting.
Ellucian brings power, passion, and performance to bear for higher education, and its ability to better our world. Visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.
