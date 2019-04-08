Leyard and Planar Showcase Their Most Comprehensive Portfolio of Broadcast Solutions at NAB 2019

Today at the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, announced the addition of a new fine pixel pitch model to its popular Leyard® TVF Series, offering the broadcast industry exceptionally sharp, clear display images—even at close-up viewing distances.

Leyard and Planar will showcase a variety of cutting-edge displays at NAB 2019, including a stunning 8K video wall, on-camera display solutions with advancements in color definition and image quality, as well as an innovative studio solution with LED flooring.

“These offerings represent our most extensive set of solutions for the broadcast market yet,” said Kathy Skinski, general manager for broadcast and media at Leyard and Planar. “We’ve been hard at work over the past year developing the highest quality media experience aimed at propelling our broadcast customers to the forefront of the industry.”

New Fine Pixel Pitch LED Video Wall for On-Camera

At NAB 2019, Leyard and Planar will unveil a new 1.2 millimeter fine pixel pitch model to the company’s Leyard TVF Series LED video wall line. The Leyard TVF 1.2 millimeter model delivers clear, crisp images at nearly every angle and viewing distance. It also allows commentators to distinguish and describe content standing very close to the video wall.

The Leyard TVF Series is a family of fine pitch LED video wall displays that delivers superior on-camera performance with a wide range of refresh rates to ensure that it can be used with a variety of on-camera recording needs. It offers a 27-inch, slim-profile display cabinet, front serviceability and a creative, stackable design. The Leyard TVF 1.2 joins other models available in 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches.

Leyard and Planar will also demonstrate the high contrast ratio and color accuracy of high dynamic range (HDR) content, taking advantage of the unique performance characteristics of Leyard LED video wall displays. An important emerging technology, HDR promises more life-like images with a broader range of color and contrast to create a next-generation visual experience.

In addition to the Leyard TVF Series, the company will showcase the next-generation Leyard® DirectLight® X LED Video Wall System, an award-winning fine pitch LED video wall system line with built-in processing. Featuring the off-board Leyard® Video Controller, Leyard DirectLight X is the industry’s first LED video wall solution to embed advanced video processing directly into the product. Available in 0.7, 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches, Leyard DirectLight X includes an industry-leading wall mount, full front service access, a mission-critical design for 24x7 reliability and modern, web-based control and management software.

A Stunning 8K Video Wall

Visitors to the Leyard and Planar booth at NAB 2019 will also have the opportunity to experience a cutting-edge 8K LED video wall. The 24-feet-wide by 14-feet-tall video wall, composed of Leyard® TWA Series 0.9 millimeter pixel pitch LED video wall displays, demonstrates how the media and entertainment industry can bring video and images to life with spectacular realism.

The Leyard TWA Series delivers benefits of a unique 54-inch flat panel design with a 16:9 form factor optimized for the most popular high-resolution standards, ease of installation and service, and outstanding flatness and uniformity. The 8K LED video wall serves as an example of the unprecedented level of compelling content the broadcast industry can present to viewers.

An Innovative Studio Solution

For the first time at NAB 2019, Leyard and Planar will demonstrate an end-to-end innovative studio solution that combines Leyard LED displays with the Vizrt Viz Engine. The industry-leading studio set-up showcases an LED video wall and LED floor with cutting-edge graphics and potential for augmented and virtual elements, creating a best-in-class studio solution that inspires creativity, supports flexibility and allows for enhanced talent engagement.

Together, these technologies enable broadcasters to create trailblazing studio solutions that offer the realism and depth of live imagery—without the limitations of green screen. Multiple commentators can interact with content at the same time, creating highly collaborative experiences that revolutionize television production.

On-Camera Interactive Touch Solutions

Visitors to the Leyard and Planar booth will also have the opportunity to interact with Leyard and Planar’s LED and LCD touch solutions for on-camera use. The Leyard® LED MultiTouch and the new Planar® EPX Series are durable touch screen solutions that can help broadcasters create interactive, on-air experiences.

The Leyard LED MultiTouch offers the industry’s first completely seamless interactive LED video wall using Leyard® PLTS™ (Pliable LED Touch Surface™) technology and a sleek framing system to provide a dynamic multi-user experience. The display offers 32 simultaneous touch points and is available in 108-inch, 151-inch and 196-inch diagonals.

The Planar EPX Series is a line of 100-inch, 4K LCD displays with Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) that offers a wide color gamut for stunning image quality and deep, rich color reproduction. Optimized for reliability, the Planar EPX Series offers 4K resolution for life-like picture quality and 24x7 operation to support extended use. The Planar EPX Touch delivers precise and responsive multi-touch technology, recognizing up to 20 simultaneous touch points and providing pin-point clarity and accuracy for users at close viewing distances.

Visitors to NAB 2019 can view these and other innovations at the Leyard and Planar Booth #SL9016. Leyard and Planar display solutions are available through the company’s global network of authorized resellers. Additional information is available at www.leyard.com and www.planar.com.

