Leyard and Planar Showcase Their Most Comprehensive Portfolio of Broadcast Solutions at NAB 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 12:07 PM EDT
Today at the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, announced the addition of a new fine pixel pitch model to its popular Leyard® TVF Series, offering the broadcast industry exceptionally sharp, clear display images—even at close-up viewing distances.
Leyard and Planar will showcase a variety of cutting-edge displays at NAB 2019, including a stunning 8K video wall, on-camera display solutions with advancements in color definition and image quality, as well as an innovative studio solution with LED flooring.
“These offerings represent our most extensive set of solutions for the broadcast market yet,” said Kathy Skinski, general manager for broadcast and media at Leyard and Planar. “We’ve been hard at work over the past year developing the highest quality media experience aimed at propelling our broadcast customers to the forefront of the industry.”
New Fine Pixel Pitch LED Video Wall for On-Camera
At NAB 2019, Leyard and Planar will unveil a new 1.2 millimeter fine pixel pitch model to the company’s Leyard TVF Series LED video wall line. The Leyard TVF 1.2 millimeter model delivers clear, crisp images at nearly every angle and viewing distance. It also allows commentators to distinguish and describe content standing very close to the video wall.
The Leyard TVF Series is a family of fine pitch LED video wall displays that delivers superior on-camera performance with a wide range of refresh rates to ensure that it can be used with a variety of on-camera recording needs. It offers a 27-inch, slim-profile display cabinet, front serviceability and a creative, stackable design. The Leyard TVF 1.2 joins other models available in 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches.
Leyard and Planar will also demonstrate the high contrast ratio and color accuracy of high dynamic range (HDR) content, taking advantage of the unique performance characteristics of Leyard LED video wall displays. An important emerging technology, HDR promises more life-like images with a broader range of color and contrast to create a next-generation visual experience.
In addition to the Leyard TVF Series, the company will showcase the next-generation Leyard® DirectLight® X LED Video Wall System, an award-winning fine pitch LED video wall system line with built-in processing. Featuring the off-board Leyard® Video Controller, Leyard DirectLight X is the industry’s first LED video wall solution to embed advanced video processing directly into the product. Available in 0.7, 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches, Leyard DirectLight X includes an industry-leading wall mount, full front service access, a mission-critical design for 24x7 reliability and modern, web-based control and management software.
A Stunning 8K Video Wall
Visitors to the Leyard and Planar booth at NAB 2019 will also have the opportunity to experience a cutting-edge 8K LED video wall. The 24-feet-wide by 14-feet-tall video wall, composed of Leyard® TWA Series 0.9 millimeter pixel pitch LED video wall displays, demonstrates how the media and entertainment industry can bring video and images to life with spectacular realism.
The Leyard TWA Series delivers benefits of a unique 54-inch flat panel design with a 16:9 form factor optimized for the most popular high-resolution standards, ease of installation and service, and outstanding flatness and uniformity. The 8K LED video wall serves as an example of the unprecedented level of compelling content the broadcast industry can present to viewers.
An Innovative Studio Solution
For the first time at NAB 2019, Leyard and Planar will demonstrate an end-to-end innovative studio solution that combines Leyard LED displays with the Vizrt Viz Engine. The industry-leading studio set-up showcases an LED video wall and LED floor with cutting-edge graphics and potential for augmented and virtual elements, creating a best-in-class studio solution that inspires creativity, supports flexibility and allows for enhanced talent engagement.
Together, these technologies enable broadcasters to create trailblazing studio solutions that offer the realism and depth of live imagery—without the limitations of green screen. Multiple commentators can interact with content at the same time, creating highly collaborative experiences that revolutionize television production.
On-Camera Interactive Touch Solutions
Visitors to the Leyard and Planar booth will also have the opportunity to interact with Leyard and Planar’s LED and LCD touch solutions for on-camera use. The Leyard® LED MultiTouch and the new Planar® EPX Series are durable touch screen solutions that can help broadcasters create interactive, on-air experiences.
The Leyard LED MultiTouch offers the industry’s first completely seamless interactive LED video wall using Leyard® PLTS™ (Pliable LED Touch Surface™) technology and a sleek framing system to provide a dynamic multi-user experience. The display offers 32 simultaneous touch points and is available in 108-inch, 151-inch and 196-inch diagonals.
The Planar EPX Series is a line of 100-inch, 4K LCD displays with Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) that offers a wide color gamut for stunning image quality and deep, rich color reproduction. Optimized for reliability, the Planar EPX Series offers 4K resolution for life-like picture quality and 24x7 operation to support extended use. The Planar EPX Touch delivers precise and responsive multi-touch technology, recognizing up to 20 simultaneous touch points and providing pin-point clarity and accuracy for users at close viewing distances.
Visitors to NAB 2019 can view these and other innovations at the Leyard and Planar Booth #SL9016. Leyard and Planar display solutions are available through the company’s global network of authorized resellers. Additional information is available at www.leyard.com and www.planar.com.
About Leyard and Planar, A Leyard Company
Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems, eyevis and Teracue, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005190/en/
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 8, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT