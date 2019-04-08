SmartMetric is Now Manufacturing Its Biometric Credit Card with the Advantis Chip and Operating System

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 12:24 PM EDT
SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) entered into a manufacturing agreement with ServiRed to incorporate the Advantis EMV Chip and Chip Card Operating System into the SmartMetric biometric fingerprint activated credit cards. Following the signing of the agreement with ServiRed, Redsys with the Advantis chip and operating system technology and business unit was acquired from ServiRed through company succession.
ServiRed and Redsys with its now Advantis business unit, while being separate legal business entities, have many of the same shareholders. Some of the largest Global Banks are shareholders of Redsys and use the Advantis Chip and Operating system on their credit and debit cards. The original license agreement between SmartMetric and ServiRed for SmartMetric to make a joint biometric credit card using the Advantis Chip and Operating System has been assigned to Redsys who is now the legal entity that owns the Advantis business unit.
Advantis Chip and operating system is now on more than 1.3 Billion cards throughout the World.
The SmartMetric new biometric secured credit card with the Advantis Chip and Credit Card Operating System is now under production. It is anticipated that the new card will be completed within the next few weeks.
“The new biometric credit card will be made available to existing Banks around the World who already are using the Advantis Chip and Operating System, while it will also be offered to new Banks who would like to introduce the next big thing in the credit card industry, the biometric secured credit card,” said SmartMetric’s President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick today.
Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
