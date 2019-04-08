Maxon acquiert Redshift Rendering Technologies

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Maxon, développeur de solutions professionnelles de modélisation, d’animation et de rendu 3D, a annoncé l’acquisition de Redshift Rendering Technologies, Inc., développeurs du moteur de rendu Redshift. Redshift est un moteur de rendu accéléré par GPU puissant et flexible conçu pour répondre aux exigences particulières de la production haut de gamme contemporaine. Redshift offre une suite extensive de fonctionnalités qui accélère considérablement le rendu de projets 3D compliqués comparé aux solutions de rendu traditionnelles. Redshift est disponible en tant que plug-in pour l’application Cinema 4Dprimée de Maxon et d’autres applications 3D de norme industrielle.
« Le rendu peut être l’aspect le plus coûteux en temps et le plus exigeant de la création de contenu 3D », a déclaré David McGavran, PDG de Maxon. « La rapidité et l’efficacité de Redshift, combinées au travail réactif de Cinema 4D, en font une parfaite adéquation pour notre portefeuille. »
« Nous avons toujours admiré Maxon et la communauté Cinema 4D et sommes ravis d’en faire partie », a ajouté Nicolas Burtnyk, cofondateur et PDG de Redshift Rendering Technologies. « Nous nous réjouissons à l’idée de travailler en étroite collaboration avec Maxon sur l’intégration transparente de Redshift à Cinema 4D et de continuer à repousser les limites de ce qui est possible avec un rendu GPU prêt pour la production. »
Redshift s’est imposée en tant que solution de rendu indispensable pour des sociétés renommées telles que Technicolor, Digital Domain, Encore Hollywood et Blizzard. Les projets notables dans lesquels Redshift a été employée pour les effets spéciaux et l’animation graphique sont Black Panther, Aquaman, Captain Marvel, Rampage, American Gods, Gotham, The Expanse et plus encore.
Pour obtenir des informations plus détaillées et une FAQ, rendez-vous sur le site Maxon.
À propos de Redshift Rendering Technologies
Redshift Rendering Technologies Inc. développe un logiciel de rendu accéléré prêt pour la production. Avec une performance leader du secteur, Redshift rend la production d’effets spéciaux, d’animation et de graphique du mouvement de haute qualité plus rapide, plus économique et plus accessible.
À propos de Maxon
Maxon, qui a son siège en Allemagne, est le développeur de Cinema 4D qui s’est fait récemment attribuer un prix Technical Achievement Award par l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Les solutions logicielles Maxon sont utilisées par des professionnels de la création dans le monde entier pour produire des effets spéciaux pour film, graphique du mouvement pour la diffusion, cinématiques de jeu, conceptions de produits, illustrations médicales, visualisations architecturales et industrielles, et bien plus. Maxon fait partie du Nemetschek Group.
Toutes les marques commerciales mentionnées aux présentes appartiennent à leurs propriétaires respectifs.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005202/fr/
