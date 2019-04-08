Stäubli Introduces New TS2 Robots to North American Market at Automate 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|April 8, 2019 01:04 PM EDT
Stäubli, a leading manufacturer of textile machinery, quick release couplings and robotics systems, today introduced its new TS2 four-axis robots to the North American market at Automate 2019 (booth #7150), held at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Sebastien Schmitt, Robotics Division Manager, Stäubli North America, showcases the company's new TS2 robots, which feature a modular design and incorporate Stäubli’s proprietary JCS drive technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
The completely redesigned four-axis machines feature hollow shaft technology, which allows all the cables to be routed internally to create a revolutionary hygienic design for use in sensitive environments.
“This new series of SCARA robots has been reimagined, incorporating our JCS drive technology that has greatly improved the performance and versatility of our six-axis machines,” said Sebastien Schmitt, Robotics Division Manager, Stäubli North America. “This allows for ultra-short cycle times and enormous performance gains for the new four-axis TS2.”
The new line consists of four models, the TS2-40, TS2-60, TS2-80 and TS2-100 to provide a solution for a wide range of manufacturing scenarios. With the four-axis TS2-100, Stäubli has extended the working radius of the TS series (400 to 800 millimeters) up to 1,000 millimeters.
Compared to the previous TS models, the new TS2s also feature a more compact design, and each four-axis machine can be ordered with an optional integrated tool change system. This allows the SCARA’s grippers and tools to automatically replace themselves, significantly increasing the uptime in certain applications. Tools or grippers also can be changed manually within seconds by means of a bayonet locking mechanism.
“All media and signal connections are automatic,” said Schmitt. “There is no external bundling of cables and no irregular contours, and the new TS2s feature a completely sealed housing. The quill can be optionally protected with a cover and affixed with special screws and concealed connections can be housed under the robot pedestal. The TS2 offers the latest and greatest in hygienic design.”
The TS2s also are modular, which reduces delivery times for the new SCARAs and saves unnecessary costs. All machines have the same robot pedestal that the series shares with the six-axis TX2 generation. Forearms, axes and drives are identical on certain models as well.
“The TS2-40 and TS2-60 share the same forearm, as do the TS2-80 and the TS2-100,” said Schmitt. “Utilizing our own JCS drive technology means we are no longer dependent on the reliability of other suppliers. Users will not only be pleased with the high performance of these machines, which are faster, quieter and more accurate, but will also benefit from shorter delivery times.”
Visit Stäubli at Automate (booth #7150) to learn more about the new TS2s, or visit www.staubli.us for more information.
About Stäubli North America
Stäubli North America has over 200 employees supporting Connectors, Robotics and Textiles customers. The company’s North American headquarters is located in Duncan, S.C., and the sales force is strategically placed on the West Coast, Canada, Mexico and elsewhere thoughtout the continent.
Stäubli is a leading manufacturer of textile machinery, quick release couplings and robotics systems. With a workforce of over 5,000 employees Stäubli is present in 29 countries supported by a comprehensive distribution network in 50 countries worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005692/en/
