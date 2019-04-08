Enabling the Edge, The True IIoT Opportunity; Machbase Makes "Smart" Possible with its Newly Introduced Edge Database Edition

|By Business Wire
|
April 8, 2019 01:09 PM EDT
IIoT is a major upgrade of today's industrial operations. There are both Brownfield and Green field projects underway across the industry. Enabling real-time analytics, data value and operation decisions is a major Operations Technology (OT) goal. This is made possible with the latest ARM/intel edge compute products, the workhorses of IIoT. Implementations around efficiencies and up-time are making IIoT operations competitive and dynamic. "Smart" operations, take advantage of embedded compute based systems, that ingest, query and apply machine learning to the problem. Machbase is a critical database (DBMS) platform allowing localized data to be turned into value. Machbase is the Edge database, the “Database of Things™”.
Machbase announces its Edge Database Edition. Andrew Kim, CEO and founder of Machbase believes, “IIoT’s true opportunity is enabling the edge compute. This can only be achieved with a timeseries database that works as well on the edge as in the fog or the cloud. Only Machbase’s Edge Edition satisfies this mission.”
Background and Motivation
Machbase was created by database expert Andrew Kim. Previously Mr. Kim ran and was the chief architect of a very successful in-memory database, Altibase. Machbase was founded in 2013, when it was clear to Mr. Kim that machine/sensor data would become mission critical for IIoT real-time analytics. This data tsunami, results in big data tables and high-speed ingestion. To be effective, a database is needed that is incredibly fast, compresses on the fly and works on the “Edge” device. Machbase is that database.
Machbase’s mission is to be the ‘go-to’ database for IIoT operations, “The Database of Things™, The Edge Database™.” Machbase is the fastest time-series DBMS for Industrial IoT. Machbase believes many IIoT Operations will migrate to it’s “next generation historian.” Machbase’s mission is to enable the full potential of data insight on the IIoT Edge.
Machbase believes Edge Compute is the next disruptive phase in the computing evolution, similar to what desktop compute did to central computing in the 80’s. The “Edge” drivers being: Real-time response, Lack of network 100% availability, Security and Safety concerns against DDoS, Cost reduction of the Edge and cloud storage, and need of AI/ML close to the source.
Edge Database Use Cases
Machbase enjoys enabling IIoT companies to better their operations, improve efficiencies, eliminate downtime, and achieve higher ROI. For Example, one of Machbase’s “smart factory” customer’s needs to assure its 500 robotic production line runs smoothly and doesn't break down. These “robots on rails”, cannot afford unexpected wear, cracks, or particles to effect rail performance or damage. This requires real-time analytics at the edge, that only Machbase can provide.
A Factory Logistics operation needed to collect and process 100,000 records a second per node across 500 nodes, that’s 50,0000,000 records a second to perform vibration testing and anomaly detection. This was done on Machbase’s Edge DBMS edition and aggregated on a Machbase’s Fog DBMS server. The result was a vast improvement in uptime of the factory floor and no manufacturing shutdown, saving millions of dollars in downtime.
Machbase enables “Operations” in Smart Logistics, Farms, Home, Grid, City/Buildings, Mining, and Manufacturing to make sense of their data in real-time on their Edge, their Fog (on-premise), and on the Cloud.
Machbase Edge DBMS IIoT Product Offering
With Machbase Edge edge, Machbase now offers a complete unified product platform, including Edge, Fog and Cluster/Cloud editions. Machbase enables data’s value to be unlocked locally (the edge) and beyond.
- The Edge Edition is great for real-time analytics of IoT sensor data, and localized ML (machine learning) and can support up to 9+ Billion records per day.
- The Fog Edition is great for fast data processing performance in a single server node of local data/asset aggregation and can support up to 42+ Billion records per day.
- The Cluster/Cloud Edition is great for big data applications and support multi-node cluster or over 1 Trillion records/day.
Machbase Edge Edition is Unique
Machbase Edge is a robust database platform for all of IIoT, offering built-in better visualization of the data from years to microseconds in real-time. Machbase Edge offers better integration with the cloud technologies and the direct support for AI/ML at the edge itself. Machbase Edge Edition Features include:
- Support for and from Edge, to Fog, to Cluster, to Cloud
- Supports data collection of millions of sensors/assets
- Fits on Edge Arm/Intel devices. (½ GB of RAM or better)
- Ultra-fast data Ingestion (9+ Billion records per day on Edge)
- Ultra-fast data Retrieval by time
- Exceptional long-term Historian (10B+ record on the Edge)
- Amazing Data compression, up to ⅓ original size
- Standard SQL support
- Pre-Built Visual Tag Analyzer Dashboard -
- Presents time series asset data overlay as a function of time, along with mins, maxs, averages and other conditions
- Querying the data from seconds to years, in real-time.
- Nano second granularity
- Standard SDK + interfaces (JDBC, ODBC, SQL320)
Machbase Edge Availability
Machbase Edge is immediately available and works on the entire spectrum of Intel and Arm products and their licensees including “Edge” examples: nVidia Jetson, Raspberry PI 3, and ARTik. Machbase needs ½ Gig of RAM, and data can be stored on SD storage, etc. Storage size is up to the application (e.g. 20GB). Machbase runs on any Linux implementation such as Redhat, CentOS, Fedora, Ubuntu.
