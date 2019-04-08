Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve Users Soon Able to Mix and Encode MPEG-H Audio by Fraunhofer IIS

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 01:46 PM EDT
Fraunhofer IIS announced today at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas that they are working with Blackmagic Design to include MPEG-H editing and authoring tools in the Fairlight audio subsystem of this popular content creation application. NAB visitors will be able to hear a preview of the technology at the Fraunhofer (SU4816) and Blackmagic Design (SL216) booths, where it will be shown in DaVinci Resolve 16 Studio, using the Fairlight 5-bay audio console. MPEG-H mixing and panning, as well as basic metadata authoring, is already supported in this preview, allowing creation of immersive MPEG-H programming using the MPEG-H control track format.
"Fraunhofer is very pleased to work with Blackmagic to bring MPEG-H to DaVinci Resolve, since it now makes creating immersive sound productions as easy as editing a stereo show. We are excited since this offers Resolve users a simple and accessible way to begin using next-generation audio without configuring separate audio programs and plug-ins. Also, MPEG-H is not just immersive sound or surround sound, it has audio objects that a user can adjust in volume and position to hear alternate commentary or other sounds in the same bitstream," said Robert Bleidt, Division General Manager at Fraunhofer USA DMT.
DaVinci Resolve 16 Studio will allow creating content in both the MPEG-H control track format and as MPEG-H bitstreams in standard MP4 files. The control track is the MPEG-H Audio System's production format that stores audio as standard uncompressed PCM tracks, plus a time-code like audio track that contains object and scene metadata and channel assignments. The control track format allows content to be re-edited multiple times without any generational loss from audio encoding or lipsync issues and is today's format for professional MPEG-H content transmission and archiving using existing equipment. Content in the control track format is automatically encoded into an MPEG-H bitstream by video encoders for final broadcast or delivery. DaVinci Resolve 16 Studio will also encode MPEG-H bitstreams into an MP4 audio or audio/video file directly for final delivery.
About the MPEG-H Audio System
MPEG-H is today's most advanced next-generation audio system, supporting immersive sound delivery with traditional channels and fully dynamic audio objects. MPEG-H also allows universal delivery of the same bitstream to TV's, soundbars, home theaters and mobile devices, tailoring the reproduction for the best listening experience in each situation. It is standardized in the ATSC, DVB, and TTA broadcast standards and is the audio system of choice for UHDTV services in China. MPEG-H is the first of the next-generation audio systems to go on the air in regular broadcast service, being used by all Korean TV networks since May 2017. MPEG-H was also recently selected as the audio system for Sony's new 360 Reality Audio immersive music service.
To learn more about MPEG-H Audio, please visit https://www.iis.fraunhofer.de/mpeg-h and www.mpegh.com.
About Fraunhofer IIS
The Audio and Media Technologies division of Fraunhofer IIS has been an authority in its field for more than 30 years, starting with the creation of mp3 and co-development of AAC and HE-AAC. Today, almost all consumer electronic devices, computers and mobile phones are equipped with Fraunhofer’s media technologies. The technologies from the fourth generation of Fraunhofer audio codecs, along with the latest signal processing solutions, stand for impressive audio experiences and are tailored to their specific fields of application.
With the test plan for the Digital Cinema Initiative and the recognized software suite easyDCP, Fraunhofer IIS significantly pushed the digitization of cinema. The most recent technological achievements for moving pictures are light-field data processing tools and new low complexity codec standards for professional video production.
Fraunhofer IIS, based in Erlangen, Germany, is one of 72 institutes and research units of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Europe’s largest application-oriented research organization.
For more information, contact [email protected], or visit http://www.iis.fraunhofer.de/amm.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005715/en/
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 8, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:15 AM EDT