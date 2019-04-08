Rockland Trust Launches Fast Online Account Opening in Response to Customer Feedback

|By Business Wire
Rockland Trust Bank introduced a new digital platform for opening deposit accounts online designed to enable customers to complete an application in five minutes or less. The new platform, offered to personal and business accounts, with options for joint accounts, was designed to optimize Rockland Trust’s online experience while growing its digital offerings, and leveraged research conducted by Forrester.
The platform streamlines the account opening process by enabling images needed for identification verification to be uploaded, providing for online signature submission, and facilitating electronic document delivery. In addition, information for existing customers can be auto-populated into the application, providing an even quicker account opening experience. Rockland Trust fully supports the new online account opening process with live chat assistance and a 30-day save-and-resume function. For more information on the new service, please click here for personal accounts and here for business accounts.
“At Rockland Trust we focus on building strong relationships by actively listening to our customers’ wants, needs, and desires,” said Jennifer Marino, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Rockland Trust. “Our new online account opening capabilities are a direct response to what we heard from our customer community on how we can make banking easier, as well as the pain points identified in our prior solution from our customer journey mapping sessions.”
The desire for a faster online account opening experience was heard among Rockland Trust’s online customer community, Rockland Connects, which currently includes approximately 1,400 consumer and business owners. The surveys Rockland Connects members periodically receive touch on a broad range of subjects and solicit customer feedback on various topics such as interactions with the bank, products, and services. The internal Rockland Trust Customer Experience Committee analyzes customer input received through Rockland Connects and makes recommendations for actions, be it new product introductions or product and service improvements, in response to the feedback.
According to the March 2017 Forrester report, The Digital Banking Imperative, by Peter Wannemacher and Jacob Morgan: “Empowered customers are seeking better, personalized experiences.” Earlier in the report, they note that, “to win in the age of the customer, [banks] must deliver compelling, engaging experiences for customers that meet or exceed their expectations … by understanding customers' underlying needs, [banks] can reposition and extend how [they] add value for them.”
Debra Smith, Rockland Trust’s Director of Banking and Digital Operations noted, “Today’s consumers have come to expect a certain ease in their e-commerce experience and we’re delighted to deliver an account opening process that is simple and convenient.”
The new online account opening platform augments Rockland Trust’s existing suite of digital banking services that include online and mobile banking for consumers and businesses with fingerprint and face ID login, easy alert notification capability, text banking, electronic bill payment services, as well as mobile deposit capabilities. The Bank also offers mobile wallet access with Apple Pay®, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; and CardSwap, which allows customers to update all in one click their payment information for the services they use. In addition Rockland Trust provides customers with added protection for their debit cards through the SecurLock app, which includes features such as the ability to lock or unlock their debit card for purchases, select geographic locations where their card can be used, and set transaction spending limits.
About Rockland Trust
Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Named in 2018 to The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” list for the 10th consecutive year, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. Rockland Trust serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®”, please visit www.rocklandtrust.com.
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT