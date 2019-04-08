Immuta Named a 2019 Best Place to Work by the Washington Business Journal

|By Business Wire
Immuta today announced it has been named to the 2019 ‘Best Places to Work’ list by the Washington Business Journal. The annual program honors 100 Greater Washington, D.C. companies going above and beyond to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. Companies are judged based on the results of an employee survey administered by Quantum Market Research, rather than a panel of outside judges.
Immuta was founded in 2014 based on a mission within the U.S. Intelligence Community to build a platform that accelerates self-service access and control of sensitive data to be used in the development of analytics within highly-regulated environments. Its platform creates trust across security, legal, compliance, and business teams so they can work together to ensure timely access to critical business data with minimal risks.
Matthew Carroll, Co-founder and CEO, Immuta
“In order to solve the greatest data challenges facing world-leading data-driven organizations, we require the industry’s sharpest minds to develop, improve, and bring our transformative technology to market. From day one, it has been our mission to create an environment where employees are not only appreciated and properly rewarded for their invaluable contributions, but a place where they can continually advance their professional careers. The Best Places to Work recognition is tremendous validation that we are on the path to achieving our goals.”
The company has experienced hyper-growth over the past 12 months:
- Immuta raised $20M in Series B funding led by DFJ Growth, with participation from new investors, Dell Technologies Capital and Citi Ventures, and existing investors, Drive Capital and Greycroft;
- Added several new customers and technology integration partners;
- Grew its total employee base by 40 percent;
- Moved into a larger office located within College Park’s Discovery District at The Diamondback Garage, and opened offices in Boston and London.
Immuta was also recognized for its innovation when it was named:
- To CNBC’s Upstart 100 list of the most promising up-and-coming companies;
- A 451 Firestarter by 451 Research for demonstrating exceptional innovation in the technology industry;
- A Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Science and Machine Learning;
- To CRN’s list of 2018 Big Data 100: Coolest Emerging Big Data Vendors.
