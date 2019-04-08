Oi and MediaKind Expand Partnership to Enable Immersive Entertainment Experiences for Oi Consumers Across Brazil

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Today at NAB Show 2019, MediaKind, a global media technology leader, announces that Oi Brazil has chosen MediaKind’s end-to-end consumer experience solution for providing contemporary multiscreen entertainment services to consumers across Brazil.
The implementation combines MediaKind’s Mediaroom TV Platform, Video Storage and Processing Platform, Live Encoding to the Oi Play (OTT) and associated Professional Services.
Clayton Cruz, Senior Vice President, Latin America, MediaKind, says: “We are excited about the opportunity to bring our consumer experience solution to Oi’s consumers across Brazil. Our partnership with Oi will enable these consumers to experience contemporary entertainment across multiple screens beginning soon in 2019.”
Luciano Rebouças Oliveira, Key Account Manager, Oi Brazil, says: “MediaKind’s solutions are field proven and enable us to rapidly deploy and enable new entertainment offerings. This project is another example of Oi’s commitment to Brazilian customers to enable a superb, differentiated experience for them.”
ENDS
About MediaKind at NAB Show
At NAB Show 2019, MediaKind (SU720) will show how it is enabling content owners, broadcasters and service providers to evolve, adapt and shift to new and dynamic workflows with its portfolio of next generation solutions and services. The company will present the MediaKind Universe, a solution and service portfolio with industry renowned breadth and depth. Just as the consumer is positioned firmly at the center of today’s media universe, encircled by choice, the MediaKind Universe responds in kind, enabling content owners & originators, broadcasters and pay TV operators service providers to efficiently deliver unique, immersive experiences. For further information please visit here.
About MediaKind
We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005495/en/
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 8, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 8, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 8, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT