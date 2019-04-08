Kony Expands its Executive Leadership Team with Industry Veterans

|By Business Wire
|
|April 8, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
Kony, Inc., the leading provider of digital banking and low-code development solutions, today announced a series of key executive appointments to help scale its rapid growth in digital banking and it’s recent launch of Kony Quantum.
Brian Miller has been named executive vice president and chief customer officer. In this role, Miller will lead the company’s unified strategy to provide an exceptional customer experience, along with the highest level of value and service. Prior to joining Kony, Miller served as the senior vice president of customer success for Forcepoint, a global leader in the cybersecurity space, where he led the customer experience organization across all customer touchpoints from pre-sales design services through implementation and ongoing customer care. Miller brings more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry across a range of functions, including strategy, product and services development, professional services and customer support, including executive posts at EMC, VCE, and Virtustream.
Hal Mady will be responsible for growth and global expansion of the Kony Quantum business as the senior vice president of the Cross Industries business unit. Mady is a proven sales executive with a strong track record of building high-performing teams and exceeding sales goals for nearly 25 years. Prior to joining Kony, Mady held senior positions at K2, Docusign, and Shiftboard.
Conleth O'Connell, Ph.D has been appointed chief information and security officer (CISO). In this role, O’Connell will be responsible for ensuring the highest standard of business efficiency, security and trust across Kony’s organization, and providing the proper regulatory compliance levels to meet or exceed the business, security, and trust needs of Kony’s clients. O’Connell is a seasoned technology veteran who has served as the chief technology officer for several technology companies, including Kimbia, Atlas Learning, and Vignette. At Kimbia, O’Connell also served as the CISO.
“Brian, Hal and Con are senior, industry-proven executives who have demonstrated track records in their respective fields,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony, Inc. “They will each play an important role in our next chapter of growth, customer service, and the highest levels of trust and security.”
Kony has been named a “Leader” among the top Digital Experience Development Platforms vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report and the Low-Code Development Platforms for AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019. Kony has also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2019 Vendor Assessment Report.
About Kony, Inc.
Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without compromising what’s critical.
For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005768/en/
Apr. 8, 2019 10:30 AM EDT