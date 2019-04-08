3M Design y Matteo Thun & Partners colaboran en la Milan Design Week 2019

|By Business Wire
3M, la compañía innovadora global, presenta una instalación en la Milan Design Week 2019 que conmemora la manera en la que la naturaleza inspira soluciones trascendentes y sustentables.
"A Pinnacle of Reflection" installation celebrates how nature inspires a lustrous color experience.
3M Design colaboró con el renombrado estudio de arquitectura Matteo Thun & Partners a fin de crear la instalación: “A Pinnacle of Reflection”. Esta asociación de características únicas es impulsada por los ideales compartidos de que la curiosidad y la experimentación impulsan el conocimiento en pos de la solución de problemas y del progreso.
“Este año en la Milan Design Week conmemoramos la manera en la que la naturaleza inspira a los diseñadores y científicos para aprender e innovar cada día”, comenta Eric Quint, vicepresidente y jefe de Diseño de 3M. “Ha sido apasionante colaborar con Matteo Thun & Partners en esta instalación, que conjuga un enfoque exhaustivo del uso de los materiales y de la experimentación con el objeto de crear soluciones significativas y experiencias impactantes para las personas”.
Se invita a los visitantes al Superstudio para participar en una experiencia caleidoscópica. La instalación refleja la inspiración en la rara mariposa mórfica de color azul detrás de la tecnología de películas ópticas de múltiples capas de 3M y la transformación de la oruga en mariposa, lo que representa las características de la innovación. Los espectadores verán colores espectaculares en todo el espacio, ya que la luz se refleja en las películas de múltiples capas y crea un efecto imaginativo en los visitantes. Las películas ópticas para ventanas de 3M proporcionan una eficiencia energética superior al rechazar la luz infrarroja y mantener frescos los espacios interiores de manera sustentable.
“Al compartir una cultura que soporta una diversidad de pensamiento y exploración, disfrutamos mucho la colaboración con 3M Design”, señaló Matteo Thun, arquitecto y fundador de Matteo Thun & Partners. “El proyecto es acerca de la experimentación lúdica con los materiales innovadores de 3M y la creación de un efecto análogo en la arquitectura. El visitante se transforma en parte de esta unidad”.
Los materiales que 3M usó en toda la instalación incluyen las películas para uso en arquitectura 3M™ Dichroic, FASARA™ y DI-NOC™ y los tapetes 3M™ Nomad™. Se usó madera laminada para la construcción de la instalación, lo que da rienda suelta a la creatividad arquitectónica al tiempo que es un material alternativo de construcción que es liviano, asequible y sustentable.
Esta reciente asociación creativa representa para 3M Design una continuación del compromiso de la compañía a fin de elevar el diseño y la creatividad colaborativa en nuevas e innovadoras formas de impulsar las experiencias de las grandes marcas. 3M Design se asoció con RUBNER HOLZBAU para la construcción de la instalación y con iGUZZINI para el diseño de la iluminación de la instalación.
Acerca de 3M
En 3M, aplicamos la ciencia de maneras cooperativas para mejorar las vidas cotidianas. Con 32 000 millones de USD en ventas, nuestros 93 000 empleados se contactan con clientes de todo el mundo. Obtenga más información sobre las soluciones creativas de 3M para los problemas del mundo en www.3M.com o en Twitter @3M o @3MNews.
Acerca de Matteo Thun & Partners
Matteo Thun & Partners es un estudio multicultural de arquitectura y diseño con sede en Milán y una subsidiaria en Shanghái. La compañía opera a nivel internacional y desarrolla diversos proyectos en diseños para los sectores hotelero y residencial, de oficinas centrales, de ventas minoristas así como diseños urbanos y planificación maestra desde 1980.
