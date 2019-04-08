Heartbeat EVP, Marketing Janelle Starr Honored With Induction to MM&M Hall of Femme

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
Janelle Starr, the EVP of Marketing for leading healthcare marketing agency Heartbeat, has been inducted into the 2019 MM&M Magazine Hall of Femme, an annual award program honoring standout women leaders in healthcare marketing. Janelle is the second consecutive member of Heartbeat’s executive management leadership to receive the distinction. Heartbeat Co-President & Executive Planning Director, Nadine Leonard, was selected as a 2018 Hall of Femme inductee.
Ms. Starr is one of 16 women to be honored and profiled in this year’s Hall of Femme program. Nominees for inclusion spanned the entire U.S. life sciences marketing sector, including healthcare executives from biopharma companies, medical device or diagnostics firms, and healthcare marketing or media firms. Recipients are female business leaders who are VP level or higher and have successfully bridged the gender gap to be universally recognized as pioneers in the areas of OTC, DTC, and HCP promotion. They have made a significant impact on their organization's success, contributed to the creation of some of the industry's most iconic medical advertising, and helped put multicultural marketing on the healthcare map.
Ms. Starr receives this honor following 20 decorated years in the marketing industry, including a remarkable 15 years at Heartbeat. An intellect and an iconoclast, Janelle began her marketing journey at Sigma 6, a digital marketing firm based in Detroit, where she quickly rose to a leadership role on the company’s General Motors account. Upon joining Heartbeat, she blazed her own trail from Project Manager to EVP of Marketing while helping guide the company’s evolution from a small digital advertising shop to the AOR marketing leader it is today. In her time at Heartbeat, She has demonstrated her versatility and insight through the leadership of three unique departments and disciplines within the agency: first the Production/Project Management group, then the award-winning Technology department, and finally the Marketing & Business Development practice. Additionally, she has operated as the SVP, General Manager for Heartbeat’s sister agency, Heartbeat West, during the inception and early growth of the Los Angeles office offshoot. After shepherding the Heartbeat West office for several years, she now focuses her efforts on driving Heartbeat’s Marketing & New Business efforts and continuing to push the agency to new heights.
“I’m proud to be part of an illustrious group of women who are impacting all aspects of healthcare marketing,” said Ms. Starr on her Hall of Femme selection. “Heartbeat has been a female-majority organization since before I joined 15 years ago. I’ve always felt championed and challenged here, and I look to ‘pay it forward’ with the smart, strong women who have joined our agency year after year.”
In addition to Ms. Starr’s recognition, Heartbeat’s Group Director of Production, Ana Capellan, has also been selected for MM&M’s Hall of Femme Women to Watch 2019 list — a program that highlights 20 aspiring healthcare commercial and marketing execs under the age of 40. The Women to Watch are chosen based on their unique skill sets, standout performance, and overall impact on the industry. An enigmatic and enthusiastic leader of Heartbeat’s Production discipline, Ana is a 6-year company veteran with over 13 years of healthcare marketing experience.
Janelle, Ana, and the rest of the Hall of Femme & Women to Watch inductees will be profiled in the MM&M Magazine May issue, and can be seen online at https://www.mmm-online.com/home/channel/features/hall-of-femme/mmm-hall-of-femme-women-to-watch-2019/. They will be honored at a luncheon and award ceremony on June 6th at the Hotel Eventi in New York City.
About Heartbeat
Heartbeat is a full-service agency for healthcare Challenger Brands. Challengers are playing a high-stakes game—they must battle behemoth market leaders, upend ingrained treatment habits, or transform a “me-too” product into “yes-please.”
The agency is known for serving up distinctive strategies and differentiating approaches, ensuring a client’s market position is uniquely owned. They house strategy, creative, media, and technology under a single roof for the tightest, most integrated campaigns possible. And Heartbeat looks to understand and extract maximum value from every dollar spent, constantly—all the necessary elements for Challengers to triumph.
That’s the philosophy, here’s the creds: 200 employees between NYC & LA; 6 agency leaders with a decade+ of tenure; a pile of awards from the likes of the Mannys, MM&M, OMMA, and Clio, not to mention an Agency of the Year nom to boot; and led by a Managing Director who dared to be quoted as follows: “We celebrate people who stand up and say, ‘You know what? This is dumb.’” Damn straight.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005783/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:15 PM EDT Reads: 4,194
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
"We work around really protecting the confidentiality of information, and by doing so we've developed implementations of encryption through a patented process that is known as superencipherment," explained Richard Blech, CEO of Secure Channels Inc., in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Apr. 8, 2019 05:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,077
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Apr. 8, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 8, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 8, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 03:30 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 8, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 8, 2019 02:15 PM EDT