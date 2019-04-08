Amazon kondigt drie nieuwe projecten voor hernieuwbare energie aan ter ondersteuning van de wereldwijde AWS-infrastructuur

|By Business Wire
Vandaag heeft Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) drie nieuwe projecten voor hernieuwbare energie aangekondigd als onderdeel van zijn langetermijndoelstelling om alle wereldwijde infrastructuur van Amazon Web Services (AWS) met hernieuwbare energie te voeden. Deze projecten, een in Ierland, een in Zweden en een in de verenigde Staten, gaan windenergie leveren van meer dan 229 megawatt (MW) in totaal, met een jaarlijks verwachting van meer dan 670.000 megawatt uur (MWh) aan hernieuwbare energie. De nieuwe projecten zijn onderdeel van de lange termijnbelofte van AWS om 100% hernieuwbare energie te gebruiken voor zijn wereldwijde infrastructuur. In 2018 haalde AWS al 50% hernieuwbare energie voor zijn wereldwijde infrastructuur. Ga voor meer informatie naar https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/sustainability/.
Eenmaal gereed moeten deze projecten, in combinatie met de negen eerdere projecten voor hernieuwbare energie van AWS, meer dan 2.700.000 MWh een hernieuwbare energie per jaar opwekken. Dit staat gelijk aan het jaarlijkse energieverbruik van meer dan 262.000 Amerikaanse huishoudens, gemiddeld een stad ter grootte van Nashville, Tennessee.
“Elk van deze projecten brengt ons dichter bij onze langetermijndoelstelling om 100% hernieuwbare energie te gebruiken voor onze wereldwijde AWS-infrastructuur”, zei Peter DeSantis, Vice President van Global Infrastructure en Customer Support, Amazon Web Services. “Deze projecten zijn uitstekend in staat de datacentra van AWS in Ierland, Zweden en de VS te voeden. Wij verwachten meer projecten in 2019 op weg naar het 100% voeden van alle AWS-infrastructuur met hernieuwbare energie.”
Amazon gaat de energie afnemen van een nieuwe project voor windenergie in Ierland, een 91,2 MW windmolenpark in Donegal. Het project voor windenergie in Donegal gaat uiterlijk eind 2021 schone energie leveren.
“De investeringen van AWS in projecten voor hernieuwbare energie in Ierland toont hun belofte voor gebruik van schone energie en is een positieve bijdrage aan de doelstellingen voor hernieuwbare energie van Ierland”, zei Leo Varadkar, premier van Ierland. “Als belangrijke werkgever in Ierland is het prachtig dat Amazon het voortouw neemt op dit gebied. Wij kijken uit naar de blijvende samenwerking met Amazon in ons streven als Ierland een leider te zijn op het gebied van hernieuwbare energie.”
Amazon gaat ook 91 MW stroom afnemen van een nieuw windmolenpark in Bäckhammar, Zweden, dat eind 2020 hernieuwbare energie moet gaan leveren.
“Zweden staat al lang bekend vanwege ambitieuze doelstellingen voor hernieuwbare energie, en dit nieuwe windmolenpark toont zowel het leiderschap van ons land als de belofte van AWS voor hernieuwbare energie”, zei Anders Ygeman, de Zweedse minister voor Energie en Digitale ontwikkeling. “Dit is een significante stap in de productie van hernieuwbare energie in Zweden op weg naar 100% hernieuwbare energie in 2040.”
California loopt voorop bij de productie van hernieuwbare stroom in de Verenigde Staten uit niet-waterkrachtbronnen en het Tehachapi-gebergte in de staat, waar het windmolenpark van AWS zal komen bezit een aantal van de grootste windmolenparken van het land. Het windmolenpark in Tehachapi moet tot 47 MW nieuwe hernieuwbare energie gaan opleveren tegen het einde van 2020.
“Deze aankondiging van AWS is geweldig nieuws, niet alleen voor Californië, maar voor het gehele land, omdat het onze rol als leider in hernieuwbare energie versterkt en ons in staat stelt om een belangrijke stap voorwaarts te doen bij het introduceren van de schone energie die we nodig hebben om te reageren op klimaatverandering”, zei staatssenator Jerry Hill uit Californië, San Mateo en Santa Clara County, een lid van de senaatscommissie voor energie, utiliteit en communicatie.
Naast de duurzaamheidsinitiatieven gericht op het voeden van de wereldwijde infrastructuur van AWS heeft Amazon onlangs Shipment Zero aangekondigd. Dit is de visie van Amazon om alle zendingen CO2-neutraal te maken, waarbij gestreefd wordt naar 50% van de zendingen in 2030. Aanvullende duurzaamheidsprojecten binnen het bedrijf zijn Amazon Wind Farm Texas, waar jaarlijks meer dan 1 miljoen MWh aan schone energie moet worden opgewekt. In totaal ondersteunt Amazon 53 wind- en zonneparken wereldwijd, die meer dan 1.016 MW opleveren en jaarlijks meer dan 3.075.636 miljoen Megawatt uur aan stroom leveren. Deze projecten maken honderden banen mogelijk en betekenen tientallen miljoenen dollars aan investeringen in lokale gemeenschappen. Amazon heeft zich ook als doel gesteld om in 50 logistieke centra in 2020 zonnepanelen te plaatsen. Deze ingebruikname van zonnepanelen op daken is een langetermijninitiatief dat zal starten in Noord-Amerika en daarna in de rest van de wereld wordt voortgezet. Amazon heeft ook het District Energy Project geïmplementeerd waarbij gerecyclede energie wordt gebruikt voor het verwarmen van kantoren van Amazon in Seattle. Voor meer informatie over de duurzaamheidsinitiatieven van Amazon, kunt u terecht op www.amazon.com/sustainability.
AWS biedt meer dan 165 volledig diensten voor rekenkracht, opslag, netwerken, analyse, robotica, machine learning en kunstmatige intelligentie (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobiel, beveiliging, hybride, virtuele en augmented reality (VR en AR), media en applicatieontwikkeling, uitrol en beheer vanuit 61 beschikbaarheidszones (AZ's) in 20 geografische regio's, binnen de VS, Australië, Brazilië, Canada, China, Frankrijk, Duitsland, India, Ierland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Zweden en het VK.
Amazon laat zich leiden door vier principes: een obsessie voor de klant in plaats van een focus op concurrenten, een passie voor innovatie, toewijding aan operationele uitmuntendheid en langetermijndenken.
