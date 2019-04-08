Albanische ALBtelecom entscheidet sich zugunsten von Verimatrix VCAS für digitales Rechtemanagement

|By Business Wire
NAB Show 2019 (Stand Nr. SU3110) – Verimatrix, ein Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) Unternehmen, meldete heute, dass der albanische Betreiber ALBtelecom die Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™) Broadcast Hybrid Lösung einsetzt, um das Digital Rights Management (DRM) für IPTV- und OTT-Serviceleistungen bereitzustellen. VCAS for Broadcast Hybrid bietet eine Einzellösung für das Rechtemanagement für alle RF-linearen, multicast-linearen und nach Bedarf per Streaming bereitgestellten Inhalte, um die Verbraucher in die Lage zu versetzen, das ideale, nahtlose Bilderlebnis genießen zu können.
„Die Investition in das VCAS-Rahmenwerk unterstützt unsere nachhaltige Vision, in vielerlei Hinsicht der gewünschte Betreiber für Albaner zu sein. Über die Stärkung unseres ausgezeichneten Rufs in Sachen Zuverlässigkeit hinaus, unterstützt dies unsere Mission, ständige Verbesserungen zu erreichen, und zwar in der Form, wie wir Innovationen erzielen und außergewöhnliche Kundenerfahrungen bereitstellen können”, so Skender Koltraka, Head of Fixed Network Department bei ALBtelecom. „Diese Installation ist ebenfalls entscheidend für die Aufrechterhaltung unseres Engagements für die Inhaltseigentümer, indem wir an neuen Sicherheitsanforderungen festhalten und das in unserer Region verbreitete hohe Volumen illegaler Weiterverbreitung drastisch reduzieren.”
Ein weiterer wichtiger Grund für die Entscheidung von ALBtelecom zugunsten des VCAS-Rahmenwerks ist die langjährige Partnerschaft zu seinem Middleware-Provider Minerva. Dies ermöglichte eine rasche und bequeme Integration mit der erforderlichen Flexibilität, um das bestehende Technologie-Ökosystem zu ergänzen.
„Sowohl von dem Gesichtspunkt der Effizienz als auch der Wirksamkeit aus betrachtet, könnte ALBtelecom keine bessere Wahl getroffen haben als den Schutz seiner Premiumdienste mit unserem VCAS-Rahmenwerk”, so Steve Oetegenn, Chief Operating Officer von Verimatrix. „Unsere Technologie wird die Möglichkeiten von ALBtelecom erweitern und sich daran anpassen, indem sie die Anzahl der zu verschlüsselnden Kanäle, die Anzahl der zu schützenden Geräte und die Anzahl der zu bedienenden Kunden vergrößern wird.”
Verimatrix wird veranschaulichen, wie es seine Erfahrungen in den Bereichen IP- und softwarebasierte Sicherheit einbringen kann, um die Services der nächsten Generation zu schützen und zu monetisieren. Besuchen Sie im Verlauf des Events den Stand Nr. SU3110 oder vereinbaren Sie einen Termin unter www.verimatrix.com/NAB2019.
Über ALBtelecom
ALBtelecom ist ein erfahrenes albanisches Unternehmen mit mehr als 105-jährigen Marktpräsenz. Mit einer klaren, konsistenten und eigenständigen Identität an allen Kontaktpunkten bietet es die neueste Technologie und wertvolle Erfahrungen in zahlreichen Kommunikationsdiensten, wie Internet-, Mobilfunk-, Festnetz-, xDSL-, IPTV-, WLAN-, Cloud- sowie den besten „Fiber To The Home" (Glasfaser von der Zentrale bis zur Wohnung)-Serviceleistungen in Albanien. Darüber hinaus verfügen wir als einer der größten Anbieter von Telekommunikationsdienstleistungen über ein Glasfasernetzwerk, das die Verbindung für 90% der örtlichen Kommunen des Landes herstellt.
ALBtelecom ist das einzige Unternehmen Albaniens, welches das breiteste und umfassendste Angebot an Telekommunikationsdienstleistungen in Albanien aus einer Hand bietet. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.albtelecom.al.
Über Verimatrix
Verimatrix spezialisiert sich auf die Ertragssicherung und -verbesserung für vernetzte Geräte und IP-basierte Dienste rund um den Globus. Im Interesse einer notwendigen Verbesserung des digitalen Austauschs zwischen Inhalteanbietern, Videodienstbetreibern und Abonnenten setzt Verimatrix den Fokus auf die Verbesserung des Workflows für die Verbreitung vernetzter Inhalte mithilfe seiner preisgekrönten Lösungen VCAS™ Security und Verspective® Analytics und eines unübertroffenen Partnerökosystems, um die Kosten und Komplexität, die mit älteren Verbreitungs-Workflows verbunden sind, zu senken. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.verimatrix.com, unserem Pay TV Views Blog und folgen Sie uns auf @verimatrixinc, Facebook und LinkedIn, um an der Diskussion teilzunehmen.
Über Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) ist im Bereich Sicherheitslösungen für mobile und vernetzte Geräte tätig und stellt Software, Silicium-IP, Tools, Dienstleistungen und das notwendige Know-how zum Schutz von Transaktionen, Identitäten, Inhalten, Anwendungen und Kommunikation der Kunden bereit. Mit seinen tiefgreifenden Fachkenntnissen und Erfahrungen in Fragen der Sicherheit bietet das Unternehmen Produkte mit fortschrittlichen und differenzierten Funktionen, die die gesamte Bandbreite der Sicherheitsanforderungen abdecken, um die hohen Ansprüche der Märkte für Netzwerksicherheit, das Internet der Dinge (IoT), System-on-Chip-Sicherheit, Videoinhalte und Unterhaltung, mobiles Bezahlen und Bankdienstleistungen, Unternehmen und Telekommunikation zu erfüllen. Die Technologie von Inside Secure wird zum Schutz der Lösungen für ein breites Kundenspektrum eingesetzt, darunter Diensteanbieter, Betreiber, Inhalte-Anbieter, Integratoren von Sicherheitssystemen, Gerätehersteller und Halbleiterhersteller. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.insidesecure.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005815/de/
