3M Design und Matteo Thun & Partners arbeiten bei Mailänder Möbelmesse 2019 zusammen

|April 8, 2019 05:16 PM EDT
3M, das weltweit tätige Innovationsunternehmen, präsentiert auf der Mailänder Möbelmesse 2019 eine Installation, mit der zelebriert wird, wie die Natur Inspirationen für sinnvolle, nachhaltige Lösungen liefert.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005820/de/
“A Pinnacle of Reflection” installation celebrates how nature inspires a lustrous color experience. (Photo: Business Wire)
3M Design hat in Zusammenarbeit mit dem bekannten Architekturbüro Matteo Thun & Partners die Installation „A Pinnacle of Reflection“ geschaffen. Hinter dieser einzigartigen Partnerschaft steht die gemeinsame Vorstellung, dass Neugier und Experimentierfreude das Wissen zur Problemlösung und für den Fortschritt voranbringen.
„Auf der diesjährigen Mailänder Möbelmesse zelebrieren wir, wie die Natur Designer und Wissenschaftler täglich zum Dazulernen und zu Innovationen inspiriert“, so Eric Quint, Vizepräsident und Design-Leiter bei 3M. „Es war spannend, im Rahmen dieser Installation mit Matteo Thun & Partners zusammenzuarbeiten und gemeinsam einen durchdachten Ansatz für die Nutzung von Materialien und für Experimente zur Gestaltung sinnvoller Lösungen zu schaffen, die den Menschen beeindruckende Erlebnisse vermitteln.“
Die Besucher sind zu einem kaleidoskopartigen Erlebnis im Superstudio eingeladen. Die Installation veranschaulicht, wie der seltene blaue Morphofalter die vielschichtige optische Folientechnologie von 3M inspiriert hat und die Transformation von der Raupe zum Schmetterling, was die Merkmale von Innovation repräsentiert. Die Zuschauer werden überall im Raum spektakuläre Farben sehen können: Auf den mehrschichtigen Folien spiegelt sich das Licht und sorgt dafür, dass die Besucher fantasievolle Effekte bewundern können. Optische Fensterfolien von 3M sorgen für herausragende Energieeffizienz, da damit das Infrarotlicht zurückgeworfen wird und Innenräume auf nachhaltige Weise kühl bleiben.
„Angesichts unserer gemeinsamen Unternehmenskultur, die für vielseitiges Denken und die Erforschung des Neuen steht, haben wir die Zusammenarbeit mit 3M Design sehr genossen“, so Matteo Thun, Architekt und Gründer von Matteo Thun & Partners. „Bei dem Projekt geht es darum, auf spielerische Weise mit den innovativen Materialien von 3M zu experimentieren und einen mimetischen Effekt für die Architektur zu schaffen. Der Besucher wird zum Teil dieser Einheit.“
Zu den 3M-Materialien, die bei der Installation genutzt wurden, zählen Baufolien der Typen 3M™ Dichroic, FASARA™ und DI-NOC™ sowie 3M™ Nomad™ Bodenmatten. Beim Bau der Installation wurde Kreuzlagenholz verwendet. Dieses alternative Baumaterial ermöglicht völlige Freiheit bei der Gestaltung und ist leicht, kosteneffektiv und nachhaltig.
Mit dieser aktuellen kreativen Partnerschaft von 3M wird das Engagement des Unternehmens für die Erhöhung des Niveaus bei Design und gemeinsamer Kreativität fortgesetzt. Mit innovativen neuen Wegen werden großartige Markenerlebnisse geschaffen. 3M Design hat beim Bau der Installation mit RUBNER HOLZBAU und beim Lichtdesign mit iGUZZINI zusammengearbeitet.
Über 3M
Bei 3M wenden wir gemeinschaftlich wissenschaftliche Erkenntnisse zur täglichen Verbesserung der Lebensqualität an. Mit Umsätzen in Höhe von 32 Milliarden USD stehen unsere 93.000 Mitarbeiter mit Kunden auf der ganzen Welt in Verbindung. Erfahren Sie mehr über die kreativen Lösungen von 3M für die Probleme der Welt unter www.3M.com oder auf Twitter @3M oder @3MNews.
Über Matteo Thun & Partners
Matteo Thun & Partners ist ein multikulturelles Studio für Architektur und Design mit Hauptsitz in Mailand sowie einer Tochtergesellschaft in Shanghai. Das Unternehmen ist international tätig und arbeitet seit 1980 an unterschiedlichen Projekten in den Bereichen Gastronomie und Wohnen, Geschäftszentralen, Einzelhandel und Stadtplanung sowie Masterplanung.
